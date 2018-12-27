Lions safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News file)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got a little healthier heading into this week's season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Of the six players who missed practice a day earlier, three starters returned to the field on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and defensive back Quandre Diggs were back in action. Harrison (ankle) and Golladay (chest) have been battling their injuries for more than a week, while Diggs popped up on the report with a back injury for the first time on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee), tight end Luke Willson (concussion) and cornerback DeShawn Shead (knee) remained sidelined. All three left last week's game against the Vikings and were unable to return.