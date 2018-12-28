Allen Park -- Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia has had his issues with time management and punctuality during his first season with the team. He often doesn't announce team and media schedules until the night before, is rarely on time for his press conferences and conference calls, and it was reported this week his chronic tardiness carries over to team meetings.

On Wednesday, Patricia was asked about the importance of punctuality.

"I think it just depends on the situation, really," he said. "There’s a pretty busy schedule from those situations, I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you. I think, definitely in the game of football, you have to able to adapt and I think that’s a great kind of important way to be able to handle all the situations that come up, is to just be fluid in all of them."

Asked to respond to the criticism of a former player that he's frequently late to team meetings, Patricia offered a far more lengthy response. We've opted to post that in full.

"It’s probably hard from an outside perspective," Patricia said. "I would say, I don’t really focus too much on what’s said outside the building from somebody who is not here.

"We have a lot of really good dialect, I think I’ve said this before, inside the building and what happens behind closed doors for our team, for our organization. There’s a lot of feedback from the players, and staff and coaches, and everyone is held accountable.

"The great thing about it is we’re all in a situation where we’re all trying to get better in all those areas and we’re all trying to improve even and make sure that we’re operating efficiently.

"We have a very tight schedule. We run a very structured schedule. In those situations, it’s constantly being evaluated and there’s constant feedback that comes back to try to improve it, from that situation.

"The big point of that would be there’s going to be situations that come up, and I’ve said this before, one of the hardest things or one of the most difficult things that. I’ve also used this as the advice that I’ve got is that when there’s a situation where somebody comes to you with a problem, I try to address that problem as the most important thing for me at that time, which I do, and spend the time to make sure that I clear that up, whatever it is, in whatever facet of the organization. Sometimes that happens and you might be a couple seconds late to here or there. It’s a standpoint where it’s, with that sort of schedule you have, to be able to adapt and some things might not always go off exactly when the clock ticks in a certain direction.

"But it’s not a, make sure we get the response right here, it’s not a situation where we’re talking, you know, 20, 30, you know, it may be a minute or something that causes a delay, but that’s standard, that’s kind of like a pretty understood thing when people are working in a tight schedule and we adapt to those things.

"The players are great too, because we have to move some things around; we may have a meeting that goes a little bit longer because there’s a point that needs to be made or a practice drill that goes a little bit longer. But the good part about it is, that’s just kind of how we operate, that’s the world we work in. It’s kind of similar to how the game works, you know, there’s going to be things in the game where we got to adapt to and just respond to and handle it. The better you can do that, the better you can make those adjustments too.

"It’s just a situation where again, I don’t really address or worry about what is said by somebody that’s is not in the building. We handle everything kind of closed doors.

I know it’s really difficult for probably your perspective really, to be honest with you, because you don’t really get a chance to see kind of what goes on behind the doors, and that’s hard. That’s hard to kind of get an understanding with that.

"I would say that we continually change schedules because of the different weeks we have. It’s a necessity to do that. From that standpoint, really there’s what we do and how we operate with the schedule and the tightness and the structure of it with everybody in the building from the video department to the staff to the coaches to the players, it’s kind of a situation where you just adapt and you move on. I don’t think it’s really anything other than that."