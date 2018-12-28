Davante Adams (Photo: Matt Ludtke, AP)

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Packers game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (1 p.m., Fox/760).

Justin Rogers: Is anyone planning on watching this game? It's two teams, jostling for draft stock, playing a bunch of backups. It's on to 2019, folks. Packers, 5-3

John Niyo: Don Muhlbach’s the only guy left for the Lions. Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby are the last men standing for the Packers. But this matchup seems like a somewhat fitting way to celebrate the 2008 season finale that sealed Detroit’s 0-16 fate. So I’ll go with the same score, minus the Ramzee Robinson taunting penalty. Packers, 31-21

Bob Wojnowski: For all the talk of Matt Patricia’s punctuality problems, this miserable Lions season is ending right on time. They’ve fully earned their 5-10 mark, not scoring more than 20 points the past six games. Green Bay also has nothing to play for, but that won’t stop Aaron Rodgers from making plays. The winner here actually loses – in the draft order. In that regard, this will be one of the Lions’ biggest wins, er, losses. Packers, 31-16

