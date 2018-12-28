A'Shawn Robinson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions ruled out three players for Sunday's season finale, including starting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson. The team also listed seven players as questionable for the contest.

Robinson (knee), tight end Luke Willson (concussion) and cornerback DeShawn Shead (knee) won't play against the Green Bay Packers. All three players were injured in last Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Additionally, cornerback Jamal Agnew, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive back Quandre Diggs, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Nevin Lawson are all questionable.

Agnew and Blount practiced all week in a limited capacity, while Diggs, Gollday and Harrison sat out only Wednesday's session. Lawson was a new addition to the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue.

Harrison has the opportunity to become the first player in NFL history to start 17 games in a single regular season. He missed his bye week this year after he was acquired in a October trade from the New York Giants.