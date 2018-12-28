CLOSE Asked if Matthew Stafford will be the Lions' quarterback in 2019, coach Matt Patricia heaped praise on his quarterback and their relationship. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park – When asked to size up the job that offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has done this season, Lions coach Matt Patricia on Friday acknowledged how tough it has been, without offering much glowing praise.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously not an easy job, right?” Patricia said. “So he’s, you know, every single week, doing everything he can to just put us in a situation to help the collective team try to be in the end where we can win.”

It mostly has not worked, as the Lions stumble into Sunday’s season finale at Green Bay with a 5-10 record and near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

Patricia referenced the injuries, which prematurely ended the seasons of wide receiver Marvin Jones and running back Kerryon Johnson, slowing the production of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Lions also traded away top receiver Golden Tate after the team fell to 3-4.

Stafford likely will fall short of 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2010, the offense is 24th out of 32 NFL teams with 322.3 yards per game, and the Lions are tied for 26th in points per game at 19.5.

On Thursday, Stafford fell short of fully endorsing Cooter’s return as coordinator next season when asked what he would say if Patricia sough his opinion.

"He doesn’t ask me," he said Thursday, adding, “I’ve always enjoyed working with Jim Bob. I think he’s a smart coach and I’ve had a lot of success under him. We’ve scored a bunch of points and done a lot of really good things under him.”

Cooter was retained by Patricia after he spent two full seasons as offensive coordinator under former coach Jim Caldwell, and parts of a third after Joe Lombardi was fired seven games into the 2015 season.

“So, I think, again, Jim Bob works extremely hard, he’s very smart, he obviously knows the system in and out, and obviously, works really close with Stafford as far as trying to get all them on the same page,” Patricia said. "It’s not easy. It’s not an easy game. It’s hard. There’s a lot of good players in this league, a lot of great players in this division.

“We’ve got another difficult game this week, a division game up against Green Bay, up in Green Bay. So, none of these are easy, and again, we just try do the best we can as a staff, and as players collectively each week to give ourselves the best chance to win as a team. That’s really what it’s about, all three phases.”

