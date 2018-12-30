Lions 31, Packers 0
Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0.
Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half.
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half.
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half.
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half.
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half. Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half.
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game.
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
    Green Bay, Wis. — With the final NFC standings set after the 4 p.m. games Sunday, the Detroit Lions now know their full slate of opponents for the 2019 season.

    In addition to home and road matchups within the NFC North, the Lions will also host the Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers and Buccaneers.

    The team will hit the road for games against Oakland, Washington, Philadelphia, Denver and Arizona.

    The Arizona and Tampa Bay games were the only two in question entering the day. Detroit will play those teams because, like the Lions, they both finished fourth in their respective divisions.

    It’s still unknown where the Lions and Raiders will meet, given the franchise’s lease issues in Oakland. There was a report on Sunday the team could play its home games in London, England, sharing a stadium with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Other possible locations that have been discussed are San Francisco, San Diego and Reno, Nev.

    The NFL typically releases its full schedule in April. 

    Lions 2019 opponents

    Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay

    Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

