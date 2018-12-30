Running back Spencer Ware, left, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will meet the Lions in 2019. (Photo: Ben Margot, Associated Press)

Green Bay, Wis. — With the final NFC standings set after the 4 p.m. games Sunday, the Detroit Lions now know their full slate of opponents for the 2019 season.

In addition to home and road matchups within the NFC North, the Lions will also host the Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers and Buccaneers.

The team will hit the road for games against Oakland, Washington, Philadelphia, Denver and Arizona.

The Arizona and Tampa Bay games were the only two in question entering the day. Detroit will play those teams because, like the Lions, they both finished fourth in their respective divisions.

It’s still unknown where the Lions and Raiders will meet, given the franchise’s lease issues in Oakland. There was a report on Sunday the team could play its home games in London, England, sharing a stadium with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Other possible locations that have been discussed are San Francisco, San Diego and Reno, Nev.

The NFL typically releases its full schedule in April.

Lions 2019 opponents

►Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay

►Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington

