Green Bay, Wis. -- The Detroit Lions will be fielding a starting lineup for Sunday's season finale against Green Bay that is reminiscent of a preseason contest.

A day after ruling out starting cornerback Nevin Lawson and return man Jamal Agnew, the Lions listed wide receiver Kenny Golladay as inactive for the contest. That leaves the team's struggling offense down its best weapon and a secondary underhanded against one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in Aaron Rodgers.

Also inactive for the Lions are tight end Luke Willson, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, linebacker Nicholas Grigsby and Mitchell Loewen.

Green Bay is also missing several key players for the contest, including Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams and the team's first-round draft pick, cornerback Jaire Alexander.

With Golladay out, the Lions will lean on a receiving corps consisting of TJ Jones, Andy Jones, Brandon Powell and Chris Lacy. That group has combined for 26 catches for 206 yards on the year.

At cornerback, Darius Slay and undrafted rookie Mike Ford will start. They will be supplemented by Teez Tabor, Marcus Cooper, Dee Virgin and Andre Chachere.

Tabor, a second-round pick last season, has regularly been a healthy scratch down the stretch, playing just 29 defensive snaps in the second half of the season and none since Nov. 18 against Carolina. Virgin and Chachere were both recently promoted off the practice squad.