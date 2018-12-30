Martha Ford talks with Rod Wood before a game at Ford Field last season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Green Bay, Wis. — Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford doesn’t say much for public consumption, but she stopped long enough to offer a brief, one-line comment as she walked past reporters after Sunday's season finale.

”We finished in a good way," Ford said following the Lions' 31-0 victory on Sunday over the Green Bay Packers.

The victory was Detroit’s largest of the season and marked the first time the Lions had shut out the Packers on the road in 48 years.

The 93-year-old owner of the team is a fixture at games and regularly attends the team’s practices during the offseason, but hasn’t formally taken questions from the media since June 2015, a little more than year after her husband, William Clay Ford, passed away.

Since taking over as owner, Mrs. Ford replaced team president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew with Rod Wood and Bob Quinn. During her five years at the helm, the Lions have posted a 42-38 record with two postseason berths, but no playoff victories.

