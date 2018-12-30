Lions 31, Packers 0
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions' Andy Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions' Andy Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' Mike Ford, left, tackles Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow who made a catch during the first half.
Detroit Lions' Mike Ford, left, tackles Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow who made a catch during the first half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer throws during the first half.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer throws during the first half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner runs during the second half.
Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner runs during the second half. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half.
Detroit Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer (9) runs for a first down past Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs during the second half.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer (9) runs for a first down past Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs during the second half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit Lions' T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson during the second half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by Green Bay Packers' Fadol Brown during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by Green Bay Packers' Fadol Brown during the second half. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half.
Detroit Lions' Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half. Matt Ludtke, AP
Detroit Lions' T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit Lions' T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin after an NFL football game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin after an NFL football game. Matt Ludtke, AP
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer talks to Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford after an NFL football game.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer talks to Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford after an NFL football game. Mike Roemer, AP
Detroit Lions' Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 31-0.
Detroit Lions' Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 31-0. Matt Ludtke, AP
    Green Bay, Wis. — It’s not the way players and coaches are wired to think, but the Detroit Lions’ 31-0 season-ending victory over the Packers did come at a cost.

    Instead of finishing with a top-five pick in the NFL draft, the Lions are currently slated to select No. 8 in the first round come April. The order won't be finalized until all of Sunday's games are finished, but the Lions are unlikely to move. 

    While that may irk some fans, who have long since turned their attention to the future after the team was eliminated from the postseason a few weeks back, the Lions were never going to tank.

    And even though the team shut down a number of key players this week, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Nevin Lawson in the 24 hours before kickoff against the Packers, as long as quarterback Matthew Stafford was under center, Detroit had a realistic shot of closing the year with a victory.

    More: Lions' owner Ford: 'We finished in a good way'

    Selecting eighth, the Lions should still have a good opportunity to fill a need with an impact play in the first round, whether that's one of the class' top cornerbacks, an edge defender such as Kentucky’s Josh Allen or Flordia’s Jachai Polite, or LSU linebacker Devin White.

    The past five No. 8 picks have been linebacker Roquan Smith, running back Christian McCaffrey, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, edge defender Vic Beasley and cornerback Justin Gilbert. Only Gilbert failed has failed to have success at the professional level.

    The last time the Lions selected at that spot they took Penn State linebacker Ed O'Neill, in 1974. He appeared in 88 games over six seasons for the franchise.

    Behind the 8 ball

    The Lions will have the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft.

    Here are the No. 8 picks the last 10 years:

    2018: Chicago — Georgia LB Roquan Smith

    2017: Carolina — Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

    2016: Tennessee — Michigan State OT Jack Conklin

    2015: Atlanta — Clemson LB Vic Beasley

    2014: Cleveland — Oklahoma State CB Justin Gilbert

    2013: St. Louis — West Virginia WR Tavon Austin

    2012: Miami — Texas A&M QB Ryan Tannehill

    2011: Tennessee — Washington QB Jake Locker

    2010: Oakland — Alabama LB Rolando McClain

    2009: Jacksonville — Virginia OT Eugene Monroe

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

     

     

     

