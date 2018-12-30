Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half. (Photo: Mike Roemer, Associated Press)

Green Bay, Wis. — It wasn’t the season Matthew Stafford wanted or expected, but as long as he could stand on two feet without assistance and throw a football, the Detroit Lions quarterback had no intention of missing a start or leaving a game early.

For the second consecutive week, Stafford played wearing a bulky knee brace on his left leg. That, paired with nagging back injury that’s bothered him for a month, would have landed many quarterbacks on the shelf, but not Stafford, who made his 128th consecutive start on Sunday.

“I work my tail off to play 16 games,” Stafford said. “I love playing football. I love being out there with those guys. There were points in that game I could have come out and we’d still won the game, but I wanted to play. That’s just how I am and I think I owe it to those guys.”

Stafford was asked if he anticipated needing any surgeries this offseason to address his injuries.

“Not that I know of,” he said.

Stafford had his best game in two months, throwing for 266 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He finished the year with 3,777 yards, the fewest of his career when he’s played a full season. His 21 touchdowns were his fewest since 2012.

Iron Man

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison became the eighth player in NFL history to start 17 regular season games. Acquired in a mid-season trade with the New York Giants, he missed an opportunity at a bye week this year.

The game against the Packers marked the 98th consecutive game in which Harrison has appeared, the third-longest streak at his position.