The Detroit Lions' Levine Toilolo celebrates his touchdown catch on a fake field goal during the first half. (Photo: Matt Ludtke, AP)

Green Bay, Wis. -- In a battle of shorthanded squads, the Detroit Lions are dominating the Green Bay Packers through the first half of the season finale.

Even without wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is inactive with a chest injury, the Lions offense moved the ball effortlessly against the Packers through two quarters, scoring a trio of touchdowns and jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the break.

The Lions offense has peaked at 333 yards of production the previous nine games, but enter the locker room having piled up 261 yards, including 172 through the air.

The two teams traded punts the first four possessions of the game before the Lions put together a 12-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, capped by quarterback Matthew Stafford finding receiver TJ Jones in the back of the end zone on third-and-goal from the 5.

After another Packers punt, a 41-yard pass from Stafford to rookie Brandon Powell set the Lions up in the red zone, where the drive stalled.

But not wanting to go into the offseason without emptying out the bag of tricks, the Lions dialed up a fake field goal, having kicker Matt Prater take the direct snap and lob a touchdown pass to tight end Levine Toilolo from 8 yards out.

Detroit closed out the half with a back-breaking, 13-play drive that covered 86 yards over 5:31. One play after Zach Zenner's 3-yard touchdown was overturned by a holding call, the back darted through the middle of his line for a 13-yard score to extend the lead to 21.

The Lions' defense has been matching the offense's stellar performance, forcing the Packers into three straight three-and-outs to begin the game and limiting the opponent to 67 yards and three first downs through 30 minutes.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. His return remains questionable.