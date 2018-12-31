CLOSE

Veteran safetry Glover Quin speaks on the 2018 season as Detroit Lions players clean out their lockers at the end of their season. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park -- A veteran of the last day of school feeling that comes with locker room clean outs, Glover Quin wasn’t ready yet Monday to talk about whether there would be another first day of school months from now.

Quin said his 10th year in the league was a “down year” for him. With questions about retirement looming around Quin for weeks, the Lions' 32-year-old safety offered no insight into his future plans or his plans to make future plans.

“I’m not even thinking about that right now,” Quin said. “Being here with my teammates, it’s always a tough time of year. You put so much into the season. Obviously you’re ready to get home, and get with your family, and be able to spend more time with them. But then you’re also parting ways with friends that you’ve spent a lot of time with over the last six months.

“It’s always one of those bittersweet moments, but I’m ready to go home and be with my wife and my kids, kind of take a break from the season and we’ll see what happens.”

More: Four Downs: Lions' defense shows signs of brighter days

After Sunday’s 31-0 victory in Green Bay, Quin took pictures with teammates and did all the things one might do after playing his last game, but said that was the case last season as well, when he mulled retirement then.

If Quin doesn’t retire, the next questions go to the Lions, who would save more than $6 million of salary cap room by releasing Quin, who is under contract for one more season. Quin said last week that he might entertain playing elsewhere if the situation was right.

On Monday, he huddled with fellow secondary starters Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay in the locker room. He could’ve played his final game Sunday alongside those players, who will return as cornerstones of coach Matt Patricia’s defense.

More: Lions set to draft eighth; recent history of No. 8s favorable

Slay, who will play in his second Pro Bowl this season, was drafted in 2013, the same season Quin came from Houston in free agency. The cornerback has played all 89 career games in front of Quin, who has started 148 straight games in his career.

“It’s one of those times where everybody knows it’s a business,” Slay said. “But most of the guys like that, that I’m saying goodbye to, that I’m close to like that, I’m going to see them all the time eventually because we hang with each other. We’re just not co-workers, we’re brothers.”

Slay said he has not thought about whether he’s played his final game in front of his teammate.

“I am not even trying to get into all that,” Slay said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. But when the time comes, the time will come.”

Lions 31, Packers 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0.
Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half.
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half.
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half.
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half.
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half. Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half.
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game.
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    In year 10, Quin did not have an interception for the first time since 2011 and his 74.0 combined tackles is exactly on par with his average, giving him 740 in his 10-year career. He did not force a turnover after 24 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in his first nine years. But Quin, an All-Pro in 2014, maintains his season would be a great one for a lot of safeties in the league, despite his own lofty standards.

    “Some years are great years, some are not so great years -- that’s football,” Quin said. “It’s just turnover numbers. I can think back to probably three or four, maybe five plays, where I could’ve had a turnover and I didn’t make the play. I put that on myself.”

    The Lions finished 6-10 and have a ready-made replacement for Quin already in house with rookie Tracy Walker, a third-round draft pick who played well in spot action.

    It’d be a new look in the back and the end of an era for the Lions, who did not win a playoff game with Quin, who brought stability to a franchise still looking for more.

    "Obviously it wasn't the way we wanted to end it," Quin said of the season. "I don’t think I had a turnover this year, missing tackles that I probably should’ve made to help us out, but that’s football.

    "That’s the game that we play, that’s the game we signed up for."

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE