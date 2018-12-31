Lions 31, Packers 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0.
Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half.
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half.
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half.
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half.
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half. Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half.
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game.
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers. 

    First Down

    One of the popular refrains from last offseason, and one you're likely to hear from a Matt Patricia-coached team annually, was "last year is last." The mantra intends to dismiss the idea the past has any impact on the present or future, which given the NFL's season-to-season roster turnover is an understandable point of view. 

    But there's something to be said about the adjustments and improvements the Lions made on defense throughout Patricia's first season and the likelihood some of that success can carry over to 2019. 

    The biggest improvements came with the run defense, which struggled with the big plays early in the campaign. But the midseason trade acquisition of Damon Harrison added a transformative piece to the front. Over the final nine games, Detroit held opponents to 3.7 yards per carry, and those big plays, they evaporated. 

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Stafford, Zenner, Jones are top stars

    The pass defense also seemed to grow more comfortable in Patricia's preferred coverage schemes, but it's admittedly tough to separate some of the statistical success from the less-than-stellar quarterback play the team saw down the stretch. 

    Everything will be washed clean to start the 2019 season, but a big chunk of the starting unit should be back in the fold, including Harrison, and schematic comfort is something that should carry over. 

    The Lions badly need some specific pieces, primarily an edge rusher to replace what they expected to get out of Ziggy Ansah before a shoulder injury derailed those plans. An upgrade at the second cornerback spot would also be beneficial.

    Whoever those pieces end up being, if they can assimilate quickly, the Lions have the potential to have a pretty good defense next season. Especially if those additions can also help increase this year's disappointing turnover production. 

    Second Down

    Zach Zenner has always had his supporters in this town, ever since the highly-productive collegiate back led the league in preseason rushing as a rookie. But that was followed by three seasons of modest results, explained best by his 3.5 yards per carry. 

    But since returning from two broken bones in his back, Zenner has played the best football of his career. The sample size is relatively small, but after his 21-carry, 93-yard performance in the victory of the Green Bay, he finishes the season with 55 carries, 265 yards (4.8 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also provided value as a receiving option out of the backfield and continued to give the team plenty of production on special teams.

    More: Niyo: Shine tarnished, Lions' brass turn to critical offseason

    With the Lions likely in the market for a complementary piece to Kerryon Johnson, I'm slowly drifting into the camp Zenner can be that guy. His north-south running style, bigger frame and ability to handle any schematic assignment makes him a good fit. And all appearances are he's thriving with the new blocking scheme. 

    Zenner will be a free agent, so who knows if he'll get any compelling offers that will price him out of the Lions' desired range, but I would expect the team wants him back. It's simply a question of how big of a role are they willing to give him. 

    Third Down

    I'm a sucker for trick plays and loved the fake field goal call that put the Lions up 14-0 in the second quarter. The execution was excellent, from tight end Levine Toilolo selling that he was running off the field for a substitution to Don Muhlbach's altered snap angle. Matt Prater's throw, well, it was interesting, but it got the job done. 

    And there's always the fascinating element of how the play makes it to the call sheet. In this case, the New England Patriots ran a nearly identical play in 2004, Patricia's first year in the NFL, and for whatever reason it stuck with him. 

    But, not to be a Debbie Downer, I question the timing of the call. Not so much the timing in the game, but in the season. Now that the Lions have used this look, it's likely to be out of the rotation, at least for a few years. Why bust it out when you're playing for so little? Couldn't this have come in handy in a close game when a postseason berth was still in play, and if not, shouldn't you tuck it away until next year?

    Patricia highlighted the importance of field position for the call to work. Prater had a number of field goal attempts under 35 yards in close loses this season, including a 27-yarder in San Francisco, a 33-yarder in Dallas and a 20-yarder against Chicago on Thanksgiving. 

    We'll concede there was something probably identified on film about the way the Packers defended field goals, but still, this moment felt wasted because of its timing. 

    Fourth Down

    Brandon Powell's breakout performance was a good sign for a player the Lions patiently developed on the practice field this season, but there shouldn't be a rush to crown him the best option for the slot in 2019. 

    What Powell did with his six-catch, 103-yard outing was play himself into the conversation for next season. But assuming Matthew Stafford will be looking to his slot receiver as often as he has in recent years going forward, finding the right guy for the job is a critical item on the offseason shopping list. 

    It would be a shame if the Lions have the chance to upgrade the position via the draft (say Oklahoma's Marquise Brown in the second round) and opt instead to bank on Powell. 

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE