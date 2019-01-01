CLOSE

Head coach Matt Patricia speaks on the 2018 season as Detroit Lions players clean out their lockers at the end of a 6-10 campaign. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions have parted ways with Jim Bob Cooter, opting not to renew the offensive coordinator's contract. The team offered no additional comment on the decision. 

On Monday, when asked about potential staff changes, Lions coach Matt Patricia said everyone needed time for the emotions of the season to settle.

"I think it’s only fair, at this point of the season, for all aspects of the team, players, coaches, personnel, all of it, to allow the emotion of the season to come down and for everybody to just have that opportunity to clear your head and then go back through and analyze everything from that standpoint to see what is best for the team moving forward, in all aspects," Patricia said. "It’s not just coaching. It’s support staff, it’s players, it’s scheduling, it’s everything. So, we’ll definitely evaluate everybody."

Patricia didn't put a timetable on his process. It turns out another 24 hours was all he needed to reach a conclusion on Cooter. Patricia now faces the critical challenge of finding the right man to lead and repair the team's broken offense, which ranked 25th in scoring this season. 

More: Lions sign former MSU star QB Connor Cook to future deal

More: Niyo: Shine tarnished, Lions' brass turn to critical offseason

Hired by Jim Caldwell in 2014 to coach the team's quarterbacks, Cooter was promoted to offensive coordinator in the middle of the 2015 season, after the Lions fired Joe Lombardi. 

The move paid immediate and lasting dividends, particularly with quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose performance reached another level under Cooter's guidance. 

For Cooter's first two-and-a-half seasons as OC, 41 games, Stafford completed 66.3 percent of his passes, averaging 272 yards per game with a touchdown-to-interception ratio better than 3-to-1. 

The offense also flourished, peaking during the 2017 season, when the Lions averaged 25.6 points per game. That ranked seventh in the NFL. The performance had the NFL advisory panel recommending Cooter as a viable candidate for head-coaching vacancies.

But Cooter is only known to have had one head coaching interview, for the Lions job last offseason, which ultimately went to Patricia. 

Two days after Patricia was hired last February, he announced he would retain Cooter as Detroit's offensive coordinator, a move that had been stumped for by Stafford a month earlier. 

"Jim Bob is on staff and he will be here," Patricia said. "Obviously, he’s done a great job here with what he’s been able to accomplish with Stafford and the offense.

“He’s someone that’s worked with a lot of guys that I’ve worked with in the past and someone everyone speaks very highly of, and I have a lot of respect for because I’ve been on the other side of the ball going against him,” Patricia continued. “I’m looking forward to working together and continuing that success, building on the things that have been done on that side of the ball.”

But despite offseason improvements to the offense, including the team using its first two draft picks to address longstanding issues with the run game, the offense failed to maintain its upward trajectory. 

The Lions started the season with one of the league's best receiving trios, and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson quickly validated himself as the right man to lead the backfield rotation, but through seven games, the Lions ranked 14th in yardage and 18th in scoring. 

After falling to 3-4 on the season, the Lions traded away Golden Tate. Not long after, Marvin Jones and Johnson would end up on injured reserve. Prior to the Lions' 31-0 season-ending victory over the Packers, the team had failed to score more than 20 points in six straight games, a product of both play-calling and the depleted personnel. 

Patricia continued to praise Cooter's job performance throughout the season, and even acknowledged the difficult circumstances the coordinator had been working to overcome during the second-half of the year. 

"I mean, obviously, it’s not an easy job, right?" Patricia said. "I think, he’s every single week, doing everything he can to just put us in a situation to help the collective team try to be in the end where we can win."

But more troubling than any other offensive issue was Stafford's declining performance. The 10-year-veteran's disastrous outing in the season opener proved to be foreshadowing for one of the worst years of his career. His 3,777 passing yards was the lowest total of any year where he played a full season and his 21 touchdowns were his fewest since 2012. 

Last week, when Stafford was offered an opportunity to once again throw the weight of his support behind his longtime coordinator, the response lacked the zeal from a year earlier.

"(I) have no control over that, nor do I know what’s going on there," Stafford said. "I know that he and I are still working hand-in-hand right now trying to figure out the best way to beat the Packers. That’s the biggest thing on our mind right now, trying to figure out how we’re going to go out there and score points and beat a good Packers team."

On Friday, Cooter held his weekly conference call with reporters. His mood was light, he was cracking jokes, but he had little to say about his job status.

"Kind of the same old, same old story, we’ll deal with the future when the future gets here," Cooter said. 

But as the call was winding down, and reporters were told there was time for just one more question, the line went silent. After a few seconds, Cooter piped up, unintentionally prophetic.  

"Guys, last chance, come on," he said. "I'll get out of your hair. OK, thanks guys, thanks for everything." 

Lions 31, Packers 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands for a touchdown reception in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King in the fourth quarter of the 31-23 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 7, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies his hands for a touchdown reception in front of Green Bay Packers' Kevin King in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 31-23 victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 7, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson celebrates a defensive sack on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 7, 2018.
Lions' Nevin Lawson celebrates a sack on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay grabs a reception and dances down the sideline, knocking away defenders for a long first down in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay grabs a reception and dances down the sideline, knocking away defenders for a long first down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay grabs a reception and dances down the sideline, knocking away defenders for a long first down in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay grabs a reception and dances down the sideline, knocking away defenders for a long first down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs after a long reception down the sidelines, stiff arming Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs after a long reception down the sidelines and stiff arms Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs after a long reception down the sidelines, stiff arming Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay runs after a long reception down the sidelines and stiff arms Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball with a swat of the ball by Lions' Romeo Okwara, with Detroit recovering, in the first quarter.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball after being stripped from behind by Lions' Romeo Okwara, with Detroit recovering, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay celebrate Jones' late first half touchdown in the second quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay celebrate Jones' touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans enjoy the first half shutout of the Packers, 24-0.
Buy Photo
Lions fans enjoy the first-half shutout of the Packers, 24-0. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lion's Kenny Golladay scrambles away from Packers' Kentrell Brice after a reception in the second quarter.
Lion's Kenny Golladay scrambles away from Packers' Kentrell Brice after a reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the first quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Romeo Okwara pressures Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball away in the second quarter.
Lions' Romeo Okwara pressures Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball away in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Aaron Rodgers on the turf after pressure by Lions' Romeo Okwar, forcing Rodgers to throw the ball away, in the second quarter.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers on the turf after being forced to throw the ball away due to pressure by Lions' Romeo Okwar in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand knocks the ball out of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands and then recovers it late in the second quarter.
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand knocks the ball out of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands and then recovers it late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount works his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount works his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' LeGarrette Blount celebrates with Roary after Blount touchdown in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' LeGarrette Blount celebrates with Roary after Blount scored in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cancer survivors are honored on the field with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during a break in the action in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Cancer survivors are honored on the field with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders during a break in the action in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers' Aaron Jones is upended after a long run with Lions' Jarrad Davis defending in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers' Aaron Jones is upended after a long run with Lions' Jarrad Davis defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers fans find little joy after kicker Mason Crosby misses another field goal attempt in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers fans find little joy after kicker Mason Crosby misses another field goal attempt in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs over Packers' Kentrell Brice after a reception in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs over Packers' Kentrell Brice after a reception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod can't evade the Packers defense, taking the sack by Green Bays' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod can't evade the Packers defense and takes a sack by Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod gets sacked by Green Bays' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffod gets sacked by Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick tries to break the grasp of Packers' Oren Burks in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick tries to break the grasp of Packers' Oren Burks in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate continues to try and get yardage after the catch with Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Oren Burks defending in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate continues to try and get yardage after the catch with Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Oren Burks defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gets some blocking on a run in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gets some blocking on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field during a run in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field during a run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Ridick can't pull in a reception with Packers' Oren Burks defending in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception with Packers' Oren Burks defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew recovers a punt that hits a Green Bay player giving Detroit the ball within the 5 yard line in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Jamal Agnew recovers a punt that hits a Packers player, giving Detroit the ball within the Green Bay 5-yard line in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped up after Lions' Christian Jones brings him down after a first down run in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped up after Lions' Christian Jones brings him down after a first-down run in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers kicker Mason Crosby misses a field goal attempt, one of four in the game, in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers kicker Mason Crosby misses a field goal attempt, one of four in the game, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has to get the ball over the Packers defense to get the ball to wide receiver Kenny Golladay on a long first down reception in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has to get the ball over the Packers defense to wide receiver Kenny Golladay on a long first-down reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs onto a reception down the sideline over Packers' Josh Jackson for a long first down in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs onto a reception down the sideline over Packers' Josh Jackson for a long first down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hands the ball to Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow who slams it home after Blount's touchdown the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hands the ball to Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow, who slams it home after Blount's second touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand, Romeo Okwara and Jamal Agnew celebrate after Hand forced a fumble by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers which Detroit recovers in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand, Romeo Okwara and Jamal Agnew celebrate after Hand forced a fumble by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that Detroit recovered in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up field for an open receiver in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up field for an open receiver in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lins' Jarrad Davis and Glover Quin bring down Packers running back Ty Montgomery in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Jarrad Davis and Glover Quin bring down Packers running back Ty Montgomery in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks away from the huddle during a timeout in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks away from the huddle during a timeout in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the end zone but loses the ball as he hits the turf late in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the end zone but loses the ball as he hits the turf late in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Keryon Johnson takes the ball up field after the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson takes the ball up field after the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans celebrate as Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay puts another 6 points on the board, this time in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Fans celebrate as Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay puts another six points on the board, this time in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers' Davonte Adams makes a touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers' Davante Adams makes a touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers' Ty Montgomery tries to console kicker Mason Crosby after missing an extra point attempt in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers' Ty Montgomery tries to console kicker Mason Crosby after missing an extra point attempt in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers' Davonte Adams pulls in a long reception in the end zone in front of Lions' Jamal Agnew, but after a Detroit challenge, it is ruled an incompletion in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a long reception in the end zone in front of Lions' Jamal Agnew, but after a Detroit challenge it's ruled an incompletion in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew leaves the field on a cart in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew leaves the field on a cart in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gestures for a first down after a crucial completion late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gestures for a first down after a crucial completion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount finds a whole in the Packers defensive line in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount finds a hole in the Packers defensive line in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet on the field after the 31-23 Detroit victory.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet on the field after Detroit's 31-23 victory. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions head coach Matt Patricia meet on the field after the 31-23 Detroit victory.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet on the field after Detroit's 31-23 victory. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over his players during warmups before Detroit takes on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 7, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over his players during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads off the field after the warmups.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads off the field after the warm-ups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
LIons quarterback Matthew Stafford during warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads off the field after the warmups.
Buy Photo
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads off the field after the warm-ups. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE