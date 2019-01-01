CLOSE Head coach Matt Patricia speaks on the 2018 season as Detroit Lions players clean out their lockers at the end of a 6-10 campaign. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions have added a familiar face to the team's offseason depth chart, signing former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook to a reserve-future contract.

A reserve-future deal is typically a league minimum contract with no guarantees. It doesn't count against a team's salary cap until the start of the new league year in March.

The Lions got an extended look at Cook this past offseason, during a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup with Cook's former team, the Oakland Raiders. Playing a significant portion of that game, he completed 11-of-19 throws for 141 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Cook, 25, who led Michigan State to the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff in 2015, was with the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers this season.

Cook was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round in 2016. He appeared in one regular season game for the franchise, in 2016. He also started the team's playoff game that season, a 27-14 loss to Houston.

He was released ahead of the 2018 season.

Cook finished his MSU career with the most wins of any quarterback in program history. He completed 673 passes on 1,170 attempts for 9,194 yards and 71 touchdowns.

In addition to Cook, the Lions announced the signing of five additional players to reserve-future deals on Monday -- wide receiver Deontez Alexander, linebacker Garret Dooley, safety David Jones, offensive lineman Jarron Jones and defensive end Jonathan Wynn.