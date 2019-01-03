Lions 31, Packers 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0.
Green Bay's Josh Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Detroit's Andy Jones during the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the season finale, 31-0. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half.
Detroit's Mike Ford tackles Green Bay's Jake Kumerow during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs for a touchdown during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer throws during the first half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half.
Detroit's Sam Martin celebrates with Tyrell Crosby during the first half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford throws during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half.
Detroit's Zach Zenner runs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half.
Detroit's Darius Slay breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay's Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer runs for a first down past Detroit's Quandre Diggs during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half.
Green Bay's DeShone Kizer slides after running for a first down during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being hit late by the Packers' Fadol Brown in the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a pass for a touchdown against Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half.
Detroit's Quandre Diggs reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half. Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half.
Detroit's T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay's Josh Jackson during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half.
Detroit's Brandon Powell gets away from Green Bay's Kentrell Brice during the second half. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks to Packers head coach Joe Philbin after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game.
Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer talks to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after the game. Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park – While some of us have been whispering about the NFL Draft since the Detroit Lions were officially eliminated from postseason contention, once the calendar flips to January, there’s no reason not to talk about the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason.

    The Lions are scheduled to pick No. 8 this year, the highest the team has selected since taking defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh No. 2 overall in 2010. But where the Lions are slotted now doesn’t mean that’s where they’ll be choosing come April 25.

    That’s a point Lions coach Matt Patricia made in an interview with the team’s web site this week, essentially letting everyone know the Lions' first-round choice is for sale.

    “Well, when we get into that process here, we’ll obviously understand the different talent level that’s out there,” Patricia said in the video posted Thursday. “I think when you have a top-10 draft power, from that standpoint, it also gives you a value of trade. I think there’s things in there that we can do where teams might at those particular spots. Or we might have a player that we like at those particular spots through the course of the draft. We’ll attack that when we get to it. Certainly we’re excited about trying to make our team better, whether it’s free agency or the draft.”

    More: Early look at potential offensive coordinator candidates for Lions

    Trades in the top 10 have become commonplace. There has been at least one trade of a top-10 pick in eight of the past 10 years and multiple trades seven times during that stretch, including the past three drafts.

    The No. 8 pick has been swapped five times the past decade, in 2013, 2014 and three times in 2016.

    In 2013, the Bills sent the No. 8 pick and their third-round choice (71) to the Rams in exchange for picks 16, 46, 78 and 222. The following year, in a far less complicated swap, the Vikings moved down one spot, from eight to nine, picking up an extra fifth-rounder (No.  145) from the Browns in the process.

    Finally, in 2016, the No. 8 pick changed hands multiple times. First, Miami sent the selection to Philadelphia in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Byron Maxwell and the Eagles’ No. 13 later in the first round.

    Philadelphia then packaged the No. 8 with picks 77 and 100, plus a future first-rounder, to Cleveland to move up to No. 2 and take quarterback Carson Wentz.

    The Browns then moved the No. 8 pick, shipping it with a sixth-round choice (176) to the Titans for a first (15) and third (76), plus a future second-rounder.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE