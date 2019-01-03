Justin Rogers' 2018 Detroit Lions final grades

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put together one of his most disappointing seasons. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Go through the gallery for final grades and analysis of the 2018 Detroit Lions by Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.

Allen Park — No one is going to be a happy with a 6-10 season, but within the Detroit Lions’ disappointing 2018 campaign, there were both good and bad performances.

As is the tradition, we take a look each of the individual contributors and assign them a grade for their season-long efforts, evaluating their impact, consistency and role in the team’s overall performance.

How much is quarterback Matthew Stafford to blame for the offense's struggles? How did this year’s rookie class fare? Did the Lions spend wisely in free agency? And who has to go?

