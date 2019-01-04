Justin Rogers' 2018 Detroit Lions final grades
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' final grades and analysis for the Detroit Lions' 2018 season.
OFFENSE QB Matthew Stafford: You can attribute it to a dozen different things, but the fact of the matter is Stafford’s play regressed this year, enough to where it's given credence to speculation his time in Detroit is running out. It’s not unreasonable to suggest 2019 is a make-or-break year for the QB. This season started with four interceptions in the opener, continued into a number of missed red-zone throws early in the year and concluded with a punchless offense that didn’t trust its line or receiving personnel enough to test defenses downfield. The final tally was some of the ugliest numbers of Stafford’s 10-year career. Grade: C-
RB Kerryon Johnson: Johnson was everything the Lions needed him to be and then some before a knee injury sidelined him the final five weeks. The rookie out of Auburn ran with a mix of balance, vision and burst the organization hasn’t seen in years. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and showed better-than-expected skills as a receiver. Off the field, Johnson's football character was off the charts. He's an eager learner who doesn’t shy away from accountability. Grade: A-
RB LeGarrette Blount : A free-agent miscalculation, Blount wound up one of the season’s biggest disappointments. Unquestionably the worst year of his nine-year career, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and wasn’t the short-yardage force the Lions had hoped. Of his 154 carries, only 25 resulted in first downs. Grade: F
RB Theo Riddick: It’s unclear whether defenders have figured him out or he’s actually lost a step, but Riddick wasn’t anywhere near as elusive as he’s been in the past. As a receiver, the bread and butter of his skill set, he caught 61 passes. But his 6.3 yards per catch were a career-low. That’s because he wasn’t making defenders to miss. After forcing an average of 24 missed tackles as a receiver the past three seasons, Riddick mustered just seven in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus. Grade: C
RB Zach Zenner: Rejoining the Lions late in the year after breaking two bones in his back during the preseason, Zenner was the team’s best ball carrier down the stretch. His no-nonsense, north-south style meshed well with the Lions' revamped blocking scheme, resulting in a healthy 4.8 yards per pop on his 55 carries. Grade: B+
FB Nick Bellore: The converted linebacker had more responsibility in his second season at fullback, occasionally lining up off tackle and even split out wide. He continued to be an adequate blocker and special-teams player, capable of handling any assignment asked of him. Grade: C
WR Marvin Jones: Jones’ numbers were down a bit from his career-best season a year ago, but that had less to do with him and more to do with some inaccurate throws from Stafford, who misfired on a few deep balls, as well as a couple of shorter throws into the end zone, where Jones was open. He finished the year with 35 grabs for 508 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Grade: B+
WR Kenny Golladay: Golladay took a big step forward in his development, topping 1,000 receiving yards in his second season. At times, he flashed an ability to dominate, snatching away his share of 50-50 balls from defensive backs. The next step will be consistency. He finished with more than 100 yards three times and fewer than 60 on seven occasions. Grade: B+
WR TJ Jones: Following the Golden Tate trade, Jones was the biggest beneficiary, seeing his playing time quadruple. But he did little to take advantage of the opportunity until catching a pair of touchdowns in the season finale. Over the full 10-game stretch, he caught 17 passes for 180 yards, while offering modest contributions in the return game. Grade: D+
WR Andy Jones: Jones was never going to wow anyone with his receiving skills. In fact, he dropped two of his 22 targets. But he compensated for his lack of production as a pass catcher with impressive blocking ability and special-teams play. No Lions receiver, including Golladay, showed a knack from digging out a safety on a run play quite like Jones. And on a per-game basis, he was one of Detroit’s top tacklers on special teams. Grade: C-
WR Bruce Ellington: The Lions signed Ellington in early November to provide some needed receiving depth, and after a couple of weeks, he found himself in the starting lineup. A volume receiver, he caught 23 balls in four games, but did painfully little with those receptions. His 5.7 yards per catch, had he had enough grabs to qualify, would have been the worst in the league for a receiver, well south of Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer’s 7.0. Grade: D
TE Luke Willson: The marriage looked good on paper, but won’t last beyond one year. Signing with the hometown team on a prove-it deal, Willson was never able to carve out a consistent role in the passing game. Despite starting the season at the top of the depth chart, Willson finished with a career-low 87 receiving yards. At least his blocking lived up to its reputation, since that’s how the Lions opted to use him most. Grade: D+
TE Michael Roberts: For all the offseason hype Roberts generated, it ended up being a start-stop campaign due to a number of injuries. He showed some potential in the red zone, catching three touchdown passes, but that was a third of his overall receiving production. Roberts’ run blocking also took a step back in his second season. Grade: D
TE Levine Toilolo: Toilolo struggled through the first half of the season, underwhelming as a run blocker. But he found new life in the second half as Detroit’s top passing threat at the position. Over the final five games, he hauled in nearly everything thrown his direction, catching 15 passes for 203 yards and a score. Grade: B-
OT Taylor Decker: Decker allowed too many pressures (37 according to PFF) from the blindside. That’s doubly concerning, given how quickly the Lions were getting rid of the ball, especially down the stretch. Even more disappointing was Decker’s run blocking, which had previously been a strength. Things just haven’t looked the same in that department since the shoulder injury in 2017. Grade: C
OT Rick Wagner: Wagner was the better run blocker of Detroit’s two tackles, but he allowed just as much pressure from Stafford’s right side. Even worse, eight of those pressures resulted in sacks, ranking him in the bottom-10 among tackles at keeping his quarterback upright. Grade: C-
OT Tyrell Crosby: The rookie didn’t get a ton of playing time, but looked up to the task when forced into the starting lineup late in the season. Sure, he had a couple of missed blocks, but he showed promise as a run blocker, often sealing or driving his assignment out of the lane. Crosby also got some experience as an extra tight end, which adds to his game day value. Grade: B-
OG Frank Ragnow: Ragnow’s rookie season was full of predictable ups and downs. He had a rough go of it as a pass protector early in the year, but settled down in the second half of the year, outside of a disastrous outing against Aaron Donald. The Lions also showed a willingness to run behind the rookie in short-yardage situations and more often than not, he was up to the task. Grade: C+
OG T.J. Lang: This grade is based only on the time Lang was on the field, which was an admittedly disappointing amount. Durability continues to be a significant concern for the veteran, but when in the lineup, he’s clearly Detroit’s best player up front. He rarely allows pass-rush pressure and is an above-average run blocker. It’s a shame he can’t stay healthy. Grade: B+
OG Kenny Wiggins: More often than you’d like to see from any offensive lineman, Wiggins looked over-matched throughout games. Almost every week, there would be a handful of plays where he’d get caught out of position and get blown past by a defensive lineman. Wiggins was at his best on the move, whether pulling or getting into the second level, but that’s such a small part of the job. Grade: D+
OG Joe Dahl: Normally, 49 snaps wouldn’t be enough to qualify for the end-of-season report card, but Dahl’s added versatility, playing fullback late in the season, merits mention. It’s not every day you see a 300-plus pounder in the backfield, but Dahl looked natural with his lead-blocking assignments, showcasing surprising quickness. If he sticks around next year, the Lions should look to create a package to take advantage of the skill. Grade: B
C Graham Glasgow: Glasgow has firmly established himself as Detroit’s most reliable lineman, both from a durability and performance standpoint. Both his pass protection and run blocking remain above-average, while playing nearly every snap this season. Grade: B
DEFENSE DE Ziggy Ansah : The Lions paid a lot of money for another season of Ansah, and when he was on the field, you could see why. He played just 146 snaps, but managed to generate 20 quarterback pressures and four sacks. No one else on the roster was able to disrupt the pocket like that. But predictably, the former Pro Bowler’s season was cut short by injury, leaving the team and fans to wonder what could have been. Grade: B
DE Romeo Okwara: A waiver claim before the start of the season, Okwara fit nicely into the team’s new defensive scheme, using his length to keep offensive tackles and tight ends at bay while playing the run. A workhorse who was on the field more than 72 percent of the team’s defensive snaps despite not playing in the opener, he led the team with 7.5 sacks. Grade: B+
DT A’Shawn Robinson: A healthy scratch to start the season, Robinson returned to the lineup and started playing to the potential that made him a second-round pick three years ago. A dominant run defender, Robinson was a natural fit for Detroit’s gap control front. He didn’t offer much in the pass rush, but that’s not the focal point of his position within this system. Grade: A-
DT Ricky Jean Francois: In terms of a veteran stopgap, Jean Francois gave the Lions what they needed -- a well-rounded, adequate piece to the team’s rotation. He wasn’t particularly good at anything, but he also didn’t have any glaring deficiencies. His biggest value was his familiarity with the scheme and he helped bring along some of the team’s new and younger players along within it. Grade: C
DT Da’Shawn Hand: The Lions appear to have scored a fourth-round steal in Hand, who stepped directly into a significant role in the rotation and produced at a high level. He led the team with 25 quarterback pressures from the inside and also proved to have an advanced feel for how to use his frame to defend the run. The only times he looked out of place was when facing a double team, but his play strength should develop with another offseason. Grade: A-
DT Damon Harrison: General manager Bob Quinn couldn’t have made a better trade than acquiring Harrison for a fifth-round pick. The nose tackle needed no time to integrate with his new team and the run defense thrived with the addition. An elite run-stopper with the ability to take on and control two blockers, Harrison also showed he can make life uncomfortable for quarterbacks in the pocket, tallying 3.5 sacks and three hits in 10 games. Grade: A
DT Kerry Hyder: Detroit’s sack leader in 2016, Hyder struggled getting back to that level of play following a 2017 Achilles tear. A healthy scratch for nine games, Hyder had a minimal impact in the seven weeks he played, recording six tackles and a sack. Grade: D-
LB Devon Kennard: Kennard proved to a nice offseason addition, playing up to his three-year, $17 million contract. Working primarily down on the line, he generated a decent amount of pressure, even if the majority of it can be directly credited to his motor. Kennard also showed good instincts in the short-passing and read-option game, making it tough for opponents to work to his edge. Grade: B
LB Jarrad Davis: Davis made unquestionable improvements in 2018, both in coverage and as a pass rusher. When blitzing, there wasn’t anyone better in the league at getting pressure. He managed to translate that into six sacks. Where Davis’ performance continues to lag behind is defending the run. He remains inconsistent shedding blocks and with his pursuit angles, leading to too many missed tackles. Harrison’s addition to the lineup helped, and if that chemistry continues to develop into next season, there’s potential for Davis’ game to take off. Grade: C+
LB Christian Jones: Jones was Detroit’s best off-the-ball linebacker against the run. He diagnosed plays quickly and was a sound tackler both in a phone booth and in space. The coverage skills were average, at best, and he offered minimal impact rushing the passer. Grade: C+
LB Eli Harold: Acquired in a trade during the preseason, Harold provided an early-season spark as a pass rusher, recording three sacks the first three weeks. Ultimately, he faded from the rotation and finished the year with 4.0 sacks on a little more than 100 pass-rush snaps. He offered less as an edge setter against the run, but if he was able to make a play on the ball, the tackling was reliable. Grade: D+
CB Darius Slay: Slay continued to validate his standing as one of the game’s best cover corners. Drawing tough assignments weekly, he gave up the lowest completion percentage of his career when targeted, while breaking up 16 throws. On the flip side, Slay allowed six touchdowns, tied for seventh-most among corners. It’s also best to avert your eyes when he has to defend the run. There are business decisions being made when an offensive lineman is leading his back in Slay’s direction. Grade: B+
CB Nevin Lawson: Lawson’s physicality is a blessing and a curse. He limits the amount of passes completed his direction, and his assignments never have big games, but he also draws plenty of penalties. He led the team with 11 flags this season. Additionally, he continues to lack any playmaking ability. Targeted 72 times, he broke up only five throws and intercepted zero, dropping two pickable passes. Grade: C-
CB Teez Tabor: The hope was Tabor would snatch the job opposite Slay, but the second-year cornerback struggled from start to finish. In coverage, Tabor was a disaster, giving up completions on 22 of the 27 throws his direction, including four touchdowns. And on a per snap basis, the former second-round pick drew more penalties than Lawson. Grade: F
CB Jamal Agnew: On special teams, Agnew wasn’t able to recapture his All-Pro success from a year ago, but a lot of that had to do with the blocking in front of him. Defensively, he had a bigger role in his second season, getting a healthy amount of nickel reps before suffering a knee injury. Unfortunately, he struggled in that role, giving up 10 grabs on 14 targets for 141 yards. Grade: D
CB DeShawn Shead: Cut before the season started, Shead found his way back to the roster and into a package on third downs, typically covering opposing tight ends. The success wasn’t as consistent as you’d like to see for such a limited role. He finished the year without a pass breakup. And his final play of the year, Minnesota’s successful Hail Mary in Week 16, Shead was the closest defender, but was unable to make the play. Grade: D
CB Mike Ford: A practice squad promotion, the undrafted rookie was immediately thrust into the starting lineup. Predictably, given the massive jump in competition from Southeast Missouri State, there were plenty of struggles in coverage. Where Ford showed well was with his physicality, playing the run and tackling in the open field. Grade: C-
S Glover Quin: If this was the end of his time in Detroit, and all signs point to that, it was a disappointing way for Quin to go out. The cerebral safety who made a living beating opposing receivers to their spot, he struggled to adjust to his role within the new defensive scheme, which favored playing him closer to the ball. For the first time in seven years, he finished without an interception, and his three pass defenses were a career-low. Grade: D+
S Tavon Wilson: Wilson played a quiet 300 snaps in 2018, tallying 36 tackles. He gave up his fair share of catches, but rarely anything of consequence after the catch. He was at his best in run support, and while the tackles behind the line weren’t there this season, he continued to be a sure tackler when wrapping up. Grade: C-
S Quandre Diggs: In his first season as a full-time safety, Diggs was solid. He missed an uncharacteristically high 10 tackles, but that comes with the territory when playing new angles from longer distances. He finished the year with 78 stops and chipped in three interceptions, including the Lions’ first and last defensive plays of the year. Grade: B+
S Tracy Walker: The future appears bright for Walker, who was slowly eased into the defense throughout his first season. Regardless of the assignment, he passed with flying colors, showing good range in coverage and urgency playing downhill against the run. He only had 21 tackles, but more impressively, he didn't miss any. Plus, he intercepted one pass playing zone and nearly had another in man coverage, but it was wiped out by a penalty away from the ball. Grade: A-
SPECIALISTS K Matt Prater: Prater put together another solid year, making 87.5 percent of his field-goal attempts. He missed just one kick after Week 5. Unfortunately, that was a potential game-winner in Buffalo, marking the first fourth-quarter miss of Prater’s career where a make would have tied the game or given his team the lead. It didn’t really factor into his mark, but his touchdown pass in the season finale was a nice cherry on his year. Grade: A-
P Sam Martin: A good part of Martin’s leg strength returned this season, after injury sapped his performance a year ago. Still, he's not at the level he was when he was breaking franchise records in 2016. This season’s numbers are lower than they could have been because of field position and poor coverage units. Martin did finish near the top of the league in punts inside the 20 (32), with just four going into the end zone for touchbacks. Grade: C+
