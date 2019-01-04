CLOSE Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski and Jhon Niyo discuss Bob Quinn's end-of-the-year news conference. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — After three consecutive seasons battling durability issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Detroit Lions part ways with Ziggy Ansah this offseason. But general manager Bob Quinn isn't ready to rule out re-signing the former Pro Bowl defensive end.

"I think that remains to be seen," Quinn said on Friday. "As I mentioned before, we go through our extensive personnel meetings here in a couple weeks with our entire team and part of that is the medical. Part of that is the, ‘How long is he going to be out? What do we think, when he gets recovered, is he going to be the same?’ All of these things kind of factor in, so I don’t have an answer today."

Ansah is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Lions didn't get the expected return on investment in 2018. The team slapped the franchise tag on him last offseason — a one-year, $17.1 million contract — and only got seven games and 146 snaps out of the athletic edge rusher before he was shelved by a shoulder injury.

Ansah, a first-round pick by Detroit in 2013, entered the league with a known shoulder issue that needed to be surgically addressed after his rookie season. He's also battled back, ankle and knee injuries during his six seasons in Detroit.

Ansah suffered a shoulder injury in the opener this season, colliding with teammate Devon Kennard in the first quarter. That sidelined him the next six games. He then re-aggravated the injury in Week 14 against Arizona, ending his year.

He finished the season with four sacks and seven quarterback hits.

Quinn praised Ansah's effort behind the scenes.

"I’ll say this about Ziggy, Ziggy fought through some things this year," Quinn said. "Ziggy is extremely tough and I’m proud of him being a Detroit Lion because he, like Matthew Stafford, he played through some things that a lot of guys wouldn’t and I appreciate that."

Ansah has recorded 48 career sacks and ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time list. Since quarterback hits became a stat in 2006, no Lions player has tallied more than Ansah's 110.

