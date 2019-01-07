Buy Photo Lions general manager Bob Quinn hired Matt Harriss in 2016 after Harriss was the New York Giants for 10 years. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Allen Park — Three years after he was hired to manage the team's salary cap, the Detroit Lions parted ways with vice president of football administration Matt Harriss on Monday.

Harriss joined general manager Bob Quinn's staff in 2016, after 10 years with the New York Giants.

According to his bio on the team's official site, Harriss oversaw all aspects of the football side of the business, including player contract negotiations, management of the salary cap and overall compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Additionally, Harriss worked on the long-term planning of the team’s finances related to roster construction, as well as future year projections. Harriss worked closely with various departments, regarding operating budgets and overall compliance.

During his tenure with the Lions, Harriss helped structure several significant contracts, including long-term extensions for cornerback Darius Slay and quarterback Matthew Stafford, which at the time, was the largest contract in NFL history.

The Lions are entering an offseason where they could have more than $50 million in cap space entering free agency, depending on how the team handles the contracts of several veterans, including T.J. Lang and Glover Quin.

"We do have more cap room than we did last year, we do have a higher draft pick, so we’ll see how that all goes," Quinn said last week. "But I’m not into splash signings, I’m into good football players. And if you guys categorize them as flashy, then that’s great. If you don’t, we’ll judge how they play come the season."

In addition to Harriss, the Lions also made a small change to their coaching staff, moving on from defensive quality control coach Steven Williams.

Williams, a Jim Caldwell hire, had been with the team since 2015, primarily working with the defensive backs.