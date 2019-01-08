Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay had 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in his second season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Kenny Golladay was arguably the Detroit Lions' best offensive player in 2018. There's no argument, he was the best value.

A third-round draft pick in 2017, Golladay's 2018 cap hit was south of $800,000. Not a bad price to pay for 70 catches, 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

That production, at that cost, has made Golladay one of the five nominees for the VIZIO Top Value Performer, along with Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd, Green Bay linebacker Blake Martinez, Denver running back Phillip Lindsay and Seattle running back Chris Carson.

Like Golladay, none of those players had seven-figure cap hits last season. Former All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison, a fifth-round pick in 2004, helped select the nominees.

Two players surprisingly missing from the list are Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and seven scores, and San Francisco tight end George Kittle, whose 1,377 receiving yards were the most by a tight end in NFL history.

Previous winners of the award include Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and former Giants receiver Victor Cruz.

The winner is selected by an online fan vote. You can vote at tvp.vizio.com.

Beyond the award nomination, Golladay is in line for a significant bonus from the league in March. Each year, the NFL announces performance-based pay bonuses. The program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain received the biggest performance-based bonus for the 2017 season at $490,000.

Lions center Graham Glasgow, who played every snap that season, netted a $374,000 bonus. That amount was equal to 67 percent of his base salary on the year.

