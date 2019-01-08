The Lions have hired Mike Disner as the team's vice president of football administration on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Disner replaces Matt Harriss in that role, which mainly serves as the team's salary cap expert.

Disner, who is a West Bloomfield native, spent the past six seasons (2013-18) with the Arizona Cardinals as the club’s director of football administration.