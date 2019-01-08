Share This Story!
Lions hire new VP of football administration
Mike Disner, who comes from the Arizona Cardinals, will serve at the team's salary cap expert.
The Detroit News
Published 4:58 p.m. ET Jan. 8, 2019 | Updated 5:38 p.m. ET Jan. 8, 2019
The Lions have hired Mike Disner as the team's vice president of football administration on Tuesday.
Disner replaces Matt Harriss in that role, which mainly serves as the team's salary cap expert.
Disner, who is a West Bloomfield native, spent the past six seasons (2013-18) with the Arizona Cardinals as the club’s director of football administration.
