Former Detroit Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

The former Michigan signal caller appeared in three games for the Lions in 2017 after being taken in the sixth round (191st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was 3-for-5 for 24 yards in a 44-20 loss at Baltimore Dec. 3, 2017.

He played one season at Michigan in 2015 after transferring from Iowa where he played for two years 2014-15.

At UM, he was 249-of-389 for 3,017 yards passing with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was named MVP after throwing for 278 yards and three scores in the Wolverines' 41-7 victory over Florida in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.