NFL Network reported Monday that Jim Caldwell, who was the Lions' head coach from 2014-17, is expected to join the Miami Dolphins staff, once Brian Flores officially is named the team's new head coach. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Jim Caldwell appears headed back to the NFL.

NFL Network reported Monday that Caldwell, who was the Lions' head coach from 2014-17, is expected to join the Miami Dolphins staff, once Brian Flores officially is named the team's new head coach.

Flores, the New England Patriots linebackers coach, reportedly will be named the Dolphins head coach at the conclusion of the Patriots' postseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Caldwell's position likely will be a "senior advisory role" on the staff.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons in Detroit, taking the Lions to the playoffs twice, where they were ousted in the wild-card round. Caldwell was fired after the 2017 season, eventually replaced by Matt Patricia, who guided the Lions to a 6-10 season — three games worse than the back-to-back 9-7 seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Caldwell served in 2018 as an adviser for the XFL's reboot.