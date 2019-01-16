Former Lions cornerback Tony Beckham (41) says he caught a man masturbating outside his daughter's bedroom window in Wellington, Fla. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Former Lions cornerback Tony Beckham's job in the NFL was breaking up passes.

Early Monday morning, he says he broke up a scary situation involving his 15-year-old daughter.

According to a report from WPBF in West Palm Beach, Fla., Beckham caught a man masturbating outside his daughter's bedroom window in their Wellington, Fla., home.

"I waited for a second and I looked again," Beckham told WPBF. "And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position."

Beckham told WPBF he yelled at the man, chased him down, and beat him up. Police arrested the suspect, identified as Geoffrey Cassidy. The police mug shot distributed by police shows Cassidy with a black eye and cut lip. According to WPLG, Cassidy was treated at a nearby medical center for "fractures to his face and eye."

“I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him,” Beckham told WPBF. “Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

Cassidy was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old, according to WPBF.

Beckham, 40, played five seasons in the NFL, including six games (no starts) with the Lions in 2007, where he made five tackles. He spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.