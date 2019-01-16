Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach has been named to the Pro Bowl. He was added to the roster by the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, who are coaching the NFC squad.

There are four members of the Cowboys staff with ties to the Lions. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore and assistant wide receivers coach Kyle Valero all spent multiple years in Detroit with Muhlbach.

This marks Muhlbach's second Pro Bowl appearance. He also represented the Lions in 2012. He joins cornerback Darius Slay as the team's representatives on this year's squad.

Muhlbach ranks second in Lions history with 228 career games played for the franchise and is tied for third with 14 seasons completed with the team.

