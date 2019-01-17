Justin Rogers' top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions

Posted!
The NFL salary cap for 2019 hasn’t been established, but the Detroit Lions stand to have about $31 million in cap space, not including the money they will spend on draft picks.
That gives the Lions a fairly high degree of flexibility in the free-agent market.
In the gallery here, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News identifies, in order, the top 30 potential best fits for the Lions in free agency this offseason.
