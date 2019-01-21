Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson recently showed off his dance moves on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

A'Shawn Robinson has a new team: The Big Man Dance Crew.

The Lions' 6-foot-4, 322-pound defensive tackle was one of four NFL linemen who busted moves for a segment on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"When you think about the best football players, what's the first thing that comes to mind," Corden asks in the segment. "Is it their toughness? Their grit? No. It's end-zone dances.

"Since moving to America, I realized it's always the wide receivers and the running backs who get all the glory, while the big guys up front do all the work ... a struggle I know all too well."

So, Corden drafted a quartet of NFL linemen for what he calls the first NFL Big Man Dance Crew. Robinson was joined by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson, Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh and Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker.

In the roughly 8½-minute video, Robinson is shown dancing with a tackling dummy, and role playing Ellen DeGeneres during "practice" before the foursome make their debut on Corden's show.

Robinson finished his third season with the Lions, making 49 total tackles in 13 games, including seven starts.