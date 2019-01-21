The Lions squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2015 game at Wembley Stadium in London. (Photo: Matt Dunham, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The NFL announced five international games for the 2019 season and the Detroit Lions are not scheduled to take part.

There will be four matchups held in the United Kingdom and one in Mexico City.

The Chargers and Chiefs will play in Mexico City, one year after a scheduled game between the Chiefs and Rams was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

The four London games — Panthers vs. Bucs, Bears vs. Raiders, Bengals vs. Rams and Texans vs. Jaguars — will be played at either Wembley Stadium or the new Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

Dates and times for the international games will be released with the rest of the NFL schedule this spring.

Outside of the traditional home and away matchups with their three NFC North rivals, the Lions are scheduled to host Dallas, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay in 2019, while traveling to play Arizona, Denver, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington.

The location of the game against Oakland remains up in the air, due to a dispute between the team in the city. Recent reports indicate the Raiders will play their home games at either Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara or Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants.

