South quarterback Tyree Jackson of Buffalo (3) throws a pass during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl. (Photo: Butch Dill, AP)

Mobile, Ala. — It's not uncommon for a hush to come over the room when a quarterback's height is being measured at the Senior Bowl. Scouts and general managers need to know that a passer is going to be tall enough to see over his offensive line and comfortably make throws across the middle.

That's not going to be a problem for Tyree Jackson.

The University of Buffalo product created generated some buzz Tuesday morning when he checked in at 6-foot-7, 249 pounds with 35-inch arms that make him look as if he could finger roll a screen pass.

"It’s nice being this tall," Johnson said. "It’s nice having this height advantage."

Once he's drafted, Johnson would be the NFL's heaviest quarterback and tied for the tallest. Not bad for a kid who estimates he was 5-foot-9, 135 pounds when he was a freshman at Mona Shores High School, just outside of Muskegon, Mich.

Beyond his jaw-dropping frame, Johnson offers decent mobility and a cannon for an arm. His biggest issue is his consistency, apparent in his 55.3 completion percentage last season.

"I can roll and throw it 60 yards, but I also want to work on throwing the (simple) route in the same spot every single time and continue to work on those things," Johnson said.

Johnson takes pride in being able to make all the throws, no matter the degree of difficulty, but knows he must improve his accuracy if he's going to survive in the NFL.

That starts with polishing his lower body mechanics, which is why he's been working with former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer at Summit in Southern California.

"Growing up, I never had a private quarterback coach or someone to work with me," Jackson said. "Getting out there with Jordan Palmer these past two weeks has been unbelievable. It’s going to continue to help me clean up some mechanical stuff."

The Detroit Lions figure to be in the market for a quarterback with only starter Matthew Stafford under contract. General manager Bob Quinn has stated a preference for addressing the position at least every other year in the draft, having selected Jake Rudock and Brad Kaaya the past three years.

Jackson is expected to come off the board in the middle rounds.

