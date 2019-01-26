Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in New York early Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to pay cab fare and punching a police officer during his arrest, according to multiple reports.
“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York,” Lions general manager Bob Quinn wrote in a statement. “We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”
A graduate of the University of Maine, Bates was a seventh-round pick in 2016 and has spent time with four NFL teams.
He was picked up by the Lions last season, primarily playing special teams. He appeared in nine games, recording three tackles with the units.
