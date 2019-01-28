Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested early Saturday morning, the team confirmed. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates, who was arrested in New York on Saturday after allegedly refusing to pay cab fare, “acted beyond that of a wild animal,” during the arrest, according to the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA).

The SBA posted this account of the arrest on Twitter: “Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal. He refused to be fingerprinted, showed disdain for the officers & decided to punch a Sgt in the face. Fighting with officers he was tasered & ripped the taser prongs from his body. He’s dog crap and the NFL condones criminals.”

SBA members are active and retired New York Police Department sergeants. According to its website, SBA members are “frontline supervisors in the world’s largest municipal patrol force.”

Lions general manager Bob Quinn issued this statement Saturday after the arrest: “We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York. We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time.”

Bates, 28, was on the Lions’ practice squad until October, when he was promoted to the active roster. He appeared in nine games, mostly on special teams, and made three tackles.

Bates was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2016 out of Maine. The Lions are his fourth NFL team.