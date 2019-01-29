David Walker stepped down as Lions running backs coach on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason, and now they'll need a new running backs coach after David Walker stepped down from the role Tuesday.

"I am at peace with my decision to step away from the coaching profession to pursue other opportunities," Walker said in a statement. "At this juncture of my life I realize that my family needs outweigh my desire to continue coaching football. I’ve appreciated my time working in Detroit and I wish the entire organization nothing but future success."

Walker was hired to the Lions staff in 2016 by Jim Caldwell. The two had previously worked together in Indianapolis from 2011-14. Walker was retained by Matt Patricia, who replaced Caldwell last year, and helped lead the Lions to their most productive rushing season in several years.

Detroit's running backs ran for 1,496 yards on 370 carries (4.0 yards per carry). The group was led by rookie Kerryon Johnson. In 10 games, the second-round pick averaged 5.4 yards per carry, the second-best clip in the NFL.

