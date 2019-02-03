LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A field goal. And a whole lot of punts.

That was the story of the first half of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, and things didn't get a whole lot better in the third quarter.

And as expected, the amateur comedians took to Twitter to yuk it up as the Patriots were on their way to a 13-3 victory.

The Maroon 5 halftime show didn't help.

Some of our favorite tweets:

 

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE