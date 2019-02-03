Share This Story!
A field goal. And a whole lot of punts. That was the story of the first half of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, and things didn't get a whole lot better in the third quarter.
Published 9:13 p.m. ET Feb. 3, 2019 | Updated 10:52 p.m. ET Feb. 3, 2019
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field during the second half.
(Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press)
A field goal. And a whole lot of punts.
That was the story of the first half of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, and things didn't get a whole lot better in the third quarter.
And as expected, the amateur comedians took to Twitter to yuk it up as the Patriots were on their way to a 13-3 victory.
The Maroon 5 halftime show didn't help.
Some of our favorite tweets:
