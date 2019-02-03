Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field during the second half. (Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press)

A field goal. And a whole lot of punts.

That was the story of the first half of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, and things didn't get a whole lot better in the third quarter.

And as expected, the amateur comedians took to Twitter to yuk it up as the Patriots were on their way to a 13-3 victory.

The Maroon 5 halftime show didn't help.

Some of our favorite tweets:

Drinking game for Mormons



Take a shot every time someone scores a touchdown — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) February 4, 2019

Let's pause this game to bring you Red Panda — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 4, 2019

Let’s deflate the balls and score some touchdowns! — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 4, 2019

I'm laughing at everyone upset with the lack of scoring .



I'm seasoned and prepared. I watched MSU play football this year. — John Kirby (@john_kirby) February 4, 2019

lol the super bowl record they've set in this game is for "longest punt" — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 4, 2019

A Star Wars IX Teaser is the only way to save this game. — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) February 4, 2019

Every year everybody says the halftime show was terrible. This year everybody will be right. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 4, 2019

1st down: THIS IS IT!!!

2nd down: THIS IS IT!!!!

3rd down: THIS IS ITTTT!!!!!

4th down: That was it?!?!#SBLlll — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 4, 2019

Jim Nantz is giddy because of a punt. That’s what this game has become — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 4, 2019

This Super Bowlis like watching two baseball teams bunt against each other. And, it’s on pace to last 4 hours. Where are all the pace of play complaints? — Marc Waite (@WaiteMarc) February 4, 2019

At this rate, this Super Bowl will wind up Maroon 5, New England 3. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2019

This is not the Super Bowl. It's Minnesota-Purdue at noon on ESPN2. — Koster (@KyleKoster) February 4, 2019

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019

Hey- wanna watch a 3-0 football game and then jam out to some Maroon 5? pic.twitter.com/igwNIXtgGz — Will Swenson (@thewillswenson) February 4, 2019

your “Maroon 5, Patriots 3, Rams 0” tweet is very funny and unique! you should all feel very proud — RAMMMMMINNNNNN!!!!! (parody (@GetRitchDieRyan) February 4, 2019

These teams are playing like they know whoever wins goes to the White House — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 4, 2019