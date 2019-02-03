Lions cornerback Darius Slay celebrates after intercepting a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter in September. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

We know, we know. Everyone knows.

The Lions have yet to play in a Super Bowl.

But, they have beaten eventual Super Bowl champions — including Sunday night's winner, the New England Patriots, who beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Way back in Week 3 of the regular season, the Lions stunned the Patriots in a prime-time game at Ford Field, 26-10. It was the Lions' first win of the season, and the loss had Patriots fans wondering if the window was, indeed, closing.

Yeah, not so much.

More: Fans yuk it up during dull Super Bowl

This was the fourth time in 53 years of the Super Bowl era that the Lions beat the eventual champion during the regular season.

The other three times:

►In the 1981 season opener, the Lions beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-17. The 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26–21, in the Super Bowl.

►In 1999, the Lions beat the St. Louis Rams, 31-27. The Rams went on to beat the Tennessee Titans, 23–16, in the Super Bowl.

►And in 2010, the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers, 7-3, to improve to a whopping 3-10. The Packers, meanwhile, won the Super Bowl, 31-25, over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984