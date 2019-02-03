LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Atlanta — Super it wasn’t — until the drive that won New England its record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

The projected shootout Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams never developed. Then late in the game, Tom Brady led one classic drive capped by rookie Sony Michel’s 2-yard run with 7 minutes remaining to put New England up 10-3. A late field goal clinched the game 13-3, the lowest-scoring of the 53 Super Bowls.

In a season when all sorts of offensive records were set, this Super Bowl rewrote the defensive record book.

No Super Bowl had gone into the fourth quarter without a touchdown. This one did, tied 3-3 — even though these teams averaged just over 60 points a game.

SUPER BOWL BOX SCORE: Patriots 10, Rams 3

When the Patriots needed a score, Brady, the Michigan alum and oldest winning quarterback in a Super Bowl at 41, completed four straight passes, including a pair covering 47 yards to Rob Gronkowski. The second, on which the star tight end beat two defenders, ended at the Los Angeles 2, the time either team was inside the 20-yard line. Michel ran off left tackle for his sixth postseason touchdown.

With 4:17 left, All-Pro Stephon Gilmore picked off an ill-advised pass by Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who seemed overwhelmed by the big stage all night, at the New England 2.

Stephen Gostkowski made a 41-yard field goal with 1:12 remaining, completing a 72-yard march that took more than three minutes off the clock and included 26-yard runs by Michel and Rex Burkhead.

It was a workmanlike conclusion for the Patriots (14-5), whose losses all came away from New England. They beat the top two offenses in the Chiefs and Rams (15-4) in the postseason, and tied Pittsburgh for most Super Bowl titles.

More: Fans yuk it up on Twitter during dull Super Bowl

The Patriots were terrific all game on defense, allowing the fewest points in a Super Bowl (tied with Dallas in 1972 against Miami).

The Rams who reached the NFL championship game with the aid of a major officiating error in the conference title victory at New Orleans, never really threatened to reach the end zone.

At 66, Bill Belichick became the oldest winning Super Bowl coach. The Patriots beat the Rams, then representing St. Louis, to begin their dynastic run in the 2002 game. They also have beaten Carolina and Philadelphia (2004 and ‘05, the last repeater); the Seahawks in 2015; and the Falcons in 2017 in the only overtime in Super Bowl history.

They have lost three times, including to Philadelphia a year ago. New England is the first team since the 1972 Dolphins to win a Super Bowl the year after losing one.

How they did it was atypical. It was close, for sure, yet the 10-point margin was their biggest in winning a championship.

Brady, who has won four Super Bowl MVP trophies, wasn’t particularly sharp — except when throwing to his buddy, Julian Edelman, the game’s MVP. Edelman, who was injured and didn’t play the 2017 season, was the steadiest offensive player on the field, finishing with 10 catches for 141 yards.

All those suspicions about the Patriots declining this season became moot as a defense with few stars carried it, making the 24-year-old Goff look awful and turning All-Pro running back Todd Gurley into a nonfactor.

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and teammates celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LIII at against the Los Angeles Rams Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
New England Patriots' Sony Michel lands in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick embraces New England Patriots' Julian Edelman and New England Patriots' Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.
The New England Patriots celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets doused while celebrating after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field after the game.
New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrate after the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after the game.
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates in confetti on the turf after the game.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures during the final minutes of the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) prepares to make a catch against Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half.
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (24) prepares to intercept the ball against Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) gestures after scoring a field goal, during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) scores a field goal, during the second half.
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers (98) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) sack Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Fireworks illuminate the stage during halftime.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime.
Big Boi performs during halftime.
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up pass intended Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds (83), during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' JoJo Natson (19) runs past New England Patriots' Keion Crossen (35) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams fans celebrate after the New England Patriots fail to convert on a fourth-and-one play in the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half.
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, center, talks with players during the first half.
A New England Patriots fan wears team colors during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, left, talks with head coach Bill Belichick during the first half.
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, top, sacks Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches to catch a pass as Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) and John Johnson III (43) defend, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson (84) and Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22), chase after a loose ball, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes to James White (28) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson, bottom, reaches for the ball under Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, watches from the sideline during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during first half.
Referee John Parry, left, bumps fists with New England Patriots' Tom Brady before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) runs to the locker room with his teammates before the game.
Steven Pataki arrives outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
Todd and Kimberly Hildebrand cheer as New England Patriots' Tom Brady takes the field before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Los Angeles Rams' Michael Brockers (90) rallies teammates before the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady blows a kiss, before the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the game.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the open roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) works under pressure from New England Patriots' Adrian Clayborn (94) during the first half.
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the game.
John Steward, the uncle of Los Angeles Rams' Rob Havenstein (79) becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem before the game.
A fan watches the national anthem before the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, right, intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots' Chris Hogan, left, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam, rear, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch during the first half.
The New England Patriots huddle during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates after an interception by teammate Cory Littleton (58) during the first half.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton celebrates after his interception against the New England Patriots during the first half.
