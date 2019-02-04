Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0

Former Michigan linebacker is a potential first-round NFL draft pick in 2019. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Allen Park — With the Super Bowl wrapped up in Atlanta, and another trophy for New England’s already-overcrowded case, we enter the long NFL offseason, with no games for the next six months. What are we supposed to do with that time?

Well, there are always mock drafts.

I know, I know, not everyone is a fan of the popular offseason time waster, but hear me out. Don’t think of a mock draft as an exact prognostication, but as a device to familiarize ourselves with team needs and the talent that will be available.

As is our tradition, we’ll do three mocks leading up to the actual draft in late April, starting with this one. We’ll reassess the situation after the initial wave of free agency in mid-March and take one final stab at predicting the first round the day before the draft.

Enjoy.

