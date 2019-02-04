It's never too early to look ahead.
After all, who lives in the moment anymore? It's 2019, for crissakes.
On the heels of the New England Patriots' 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, the Super Bowl LIV odds have been released.
No surprise, Vegas isn't high on the Lions.
The Lions, fresh off a 6-10 season, check in at 100-1 to win the Super Bowl next year, according to oddsmaker Jeff Sherman.
That is tied for the second-worst odds in the league, along with Washington, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Oakland and Arizona. Only Miami is worse, at 300-1.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite, at 6-1, followed by the Patriots, Rams and New Orleans Saints at 8-1.
The L.A. Chargers, Bears and Steelers are 14-1; the Packers, Vikings and Cowboys are 16-1; the Eagles, Ravens, Colts, Browns and Texans are 20-1; the Seahawks are 30-1; the Falcons, Jaguars and Giants are 40-1; the 49ers are 50-1; the Panthers, Titans and Broncos are 60-1; and the Buccaneers and Jets are 80-1.
Super Bowl LIV is Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
