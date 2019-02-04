LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Atlanta — Julian Edelman was forced to watch only as a spectator as his disappointed New England Patriots teammates trudged off the field a year ago as Super Bowl losers.

Catch after catch in this one, Tom Brady’s favorite wide receiver helped make them winners again.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Edelman said, shaking his head. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. I preach that, and, I guess you have to live to it.”

Edelman certainly did Sunday night, earning Super Bowl MVP honors with 10 receptions for 141 yards while helping lift the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“My name was called,” he said. “I was asked to make a couple plays and we were able to do that.”

More: For fourth time, Lions beat eventual Super Bowl champions

Edelman and Brady made one final connection — at midfield with confetti flying around them. They embraced for several moments — eyes filled with the tears of champions.

“The hug was just two Bay Area boys that love football, love to compete and are living out our dreams,” Edelman said before taking a second to clarify one small detail.

“I think he held me,” the bushy-bearded Edelman said with a big grin. “I didn’t hold him.”

It was an incredibly satisfying ending to a big-time comeback season for Edelman, a guy considered by Brady to be like a little brother — some teammates even jokingly say they have a “bromance” — and widely regarded as one of the greatest slot receivers in league history.

And, he was at it again against the Rams.

Reliable and steady. All night long.

“He’s a fighter, man, that kid,” Brady said. “I’m just so proud of him. He’s been an incredible player for this team in the playoffs and he just cemented himself, again, in the history of the NFL for what his accomplishments are.”

Even when things weren’t working early for the Patriots, Edelman kept the offense going and the clock rolling as a safety valve for Brady. Eight of his catches were for first downs, including a 13-yard grab during the go-ahead touchdown drive with 7 minutes left in the game.

More: Fans yuk it up on Twitter during dull Super Bowl

“Julian always gives us those kinds of plays,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Tough plays, tough catches, catch-and-run plays, breaking tackles for a few extra yards. He did a tremendous job.”

It has been a long journey back to this point for Edelman, who missed all of last season after tearing a knee ligament in New England’s third preseason game.

What he did in this Super Bowl was exactly what the Patriots’ offense was missing in last year’s 41-33 loss to Philadelphia.

“I mean, injuries are psychologically so hard for an athlete because you don’t get to do what you love to do,” Edelman said. “When your team’s going out there and playing in the Super Bowl and you don’t get to help or you were not a factor, it was definitely very tough.”

Edelman was forced to sit out the first four games of this season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and teammates celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LIII at against the Los Angeles Rams Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and teammates celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Patriots won, 13-3. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds the Lombardi trophy after the game.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and teammates celebrate after winning the Super Bowl LIII at against the Los Angeles Rams Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images Caption Override David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots players and family members hold the Lombardi trophy after the game.
New England Patriots players and family members hold the Lombardi trophy after the game. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the game.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the game. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is interviewed after NFL Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is interviewed after NFL Super Bowl 53. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the game. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates after the game.
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates after the game. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, embraces one of the players after the game.
Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, embraces one of the players after the game. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, lifts the trophy beside son and team president Jonathan Kraft, right, after winning NFL Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, lifts the trophy beside son and team president Jonathan Kraft, right, after winning NFL Super Bowl 53. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Sony Michel lands in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half.
New England Patriots' Sony Michel lands in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick embraces New England Patriots' Julian Edelman and New England Patriots' Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick embraces New England Patriots' Julian Edelman and New England Patriots' Tom Brady after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) gives a lift to a teammate as they celebrate winning the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
The New England Patriots celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The New England Patriots celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets doused while celebrating after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gets doused while celebrating after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Ram 13-3 in Super Bowl 53. Patrick Semansk, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field after the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field after the game. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrate after the game.
New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) celebrate after the game. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady lifts his son, Ben, after the game. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates in confetti on the turf after the game.
New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy celebrates in confetti on the turf after the game. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Al Bello, Getty Images
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures during the final minutes of the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) gestures during the final minutes of the game. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during the second half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) prepares to make a catch against Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) prepares to make a catch against Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) during the second half. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half. Chuck Burton, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (24) prepares to intercept the ball against Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (24) prepares to intercept the ball against Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half.
New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead (34) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) gestures after scoring a field goal, during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) gestures after scoring a field goal, during the second half. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) scores a field goal, during the second half.
New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski (3) scores a field goal, during the second half. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers (98) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) sack Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers (98) and New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (54) sack Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Tim Donnelly, AP
Fullscreen
Fireworks illuminate the stage during halftime.
Fireworks illuminate the stage during halftime. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
Big Boi performs during halftime.
Big Boi performs during halftime. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up pass intended Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds (83), during the first half.
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty (30) breaks up pass intended Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds (83), during the first half. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' JoJo Natson (19) runs past New England Patriots' Keion Crossen (35) during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' JoJo Natson (19) runs past New England Patriots' Keion Crossen (35) during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds during the first half.
New England Patriots' Jason McCourty, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams fans celebrate after the New England Patriots fail to convert on a fourth-and-one play in the first half.
Los Angeles Rams fans celebrate after the New England Patriots fail to convert on a fourth-and-one play in the first half. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by New England Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, center, talks with players during the first half.
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, center, talks with players during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
A New England Patriots fan wears team colors during the first half.
A New England Patriots fan wears team colors during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, left, talks with head coach Bill Belichick during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, left, talks with head coach Bill Belichick during the first half. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, top, sacks Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, top, sacks Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches to catch a pass as Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) and John Johnson III (43) defend, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches to catch a pass as Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) and John Johnson III (43) defend, during the first half. Frank Franklin II, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson (84) and Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22), chase after a loose ball, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson (84) and Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22), chase after a loose ball, during the first half. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes to James White (28) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes to James White (28) during the first half. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson, bottom, reaches for the ball under Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) during the first half.
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson, bottom, reaches for the ball under Los Angeles Rams' Marcus Peters (22) during the first half. Matt Rourke, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, watches from the sideline during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, watches from the sideline during the first half. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during first half. Chuck Burton, AP
Fullscreen
Referee John Parry, left, bumps fists with New England Patriots' Tom Brady before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Referee John Parry, left, bumps fists with New England Patriots' Tom Brady before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) runs to the locker room with his teammates before the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) runs to the locker room with his teammates before the game. Chuck Burton, AP
Fullscreen
Steven Pataki arrives outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
Steven Pataki arrives outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Todd and Kimberly Hildebrand cheer as New England Patriots' Tom Brady takes the field before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Todd and Kimberly Hildebrand cheer as New England Patriots' Tom Brady takes the field before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Michael Brockers (90) rallies teammates before the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Michael Brockers (90) rallies teammates before the game. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady blows a kiss, before the game.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady blows a kiss, before the game. Jeff Roberson, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the game.
Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh (93) warms up before the game. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the open roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the open roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) works under pressure from New England Patriots' Adrian Clayborn (94) during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) works under pressure from New England Patriots' Adrian Clayborn (94) during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the game.
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the game. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
John Steward, the uncle of Los Angeles Rams' Rob Havenstein (79) becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem before the game.
John Steward, the uncle of Los Angeles Rams' Rob Havenstein (79) becomes emotional during the singing of the national anthem before the game. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
A fan watches the national anthem before the first half.
A fan watches the national anthem before the first half. David Goldman, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, right, intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots' Chris Hogan, left, during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, right, intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots' Chris Hogan, left, during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam, rear, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam, rear, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch during the first half.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
The New England Patriots huddle during the first half.
The New England Patriots huddle during the first half. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates after an interception by teammate Cory Littleton (58) during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates after an interception by teammate Cory Littleton (58) during the first half. Carolyn Kaster, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline, during the first half.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline, during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton celebrates after his interception against the New England Patriots during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton celebrates after his interception against the New England Patriots during the first half. Chuck Burton, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    And, then, it was uncertain as to whether the 32-year-old receiver would be as productive and effective as he had been throughout his career with the Patriots.

    Turned out, he was as good as ever.

    Not bad for the one-time quarterback at Kent State who became the right-hand man for arguably the NFL’s greatest signal-caller.

    “Oh, man, I am so proud of Jules,” fellow receiver Chris Hogan said. “I don’t really have a lot of words to describe what Julian did today. Where he has been and what he’s had to battle and what he has had to overcome, I’m really proud of him.”

    Edelman finished the regular season with 74 catches and a team-high 850 receiving yards with six touchdowns. He kept it going through New England’s first two playoffs games, hauling in 16 catches for a team-high 247 yards.

    The Patriots led the Rams just 3-0 at halftime, but Edelman was a big reason for that. He tied a Super Bowl record with seven of his catches in the first two quarters for 93 yards as New England outgained Los Angeles 195-57.

    More: Patriots 'D'-light: Ex-Lion Kyle Van Noy and Co. silence Jared Goff, Rams

    Edelman also tied Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most 100-yard receiving games in the postseason with six, just two behind Jerry Rice’s NFL record.

    “He’s an elite player,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “He plays hard, found some holes in our defense in the first half and pretty much the third quarter.”

    Brady had won four of the MVP awards in the Patriots’ previous five Super Bowl victories.

    It seemed only fitting that Edelman walked off the field with this one.

    Yep, little brother came up big on the biggest stage.

    “I’m pretty ecstatic,” Edelman said. “I’m emotionally pooped. I’m physically and emotionally pooped.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE