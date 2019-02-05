The Steelers are working to trade disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown. (Photo: Don Wright / Associated Press)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, a former star at Central Michigan, was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in January, according to multiple reports.

Brown was not arrested, but officers with the Hollywood Police Department in Florida are investigating, TMZ first reported Tuesday.

TMZ reported the details "are unclear."

The Steelers acknowledged the alleged incident, and said in a statement, "“We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment."

Brown, 30, has fallen out of favor with the Steelers, who have been exploring trade options since late in the regular season. He sat out the team's last game of the season after missing practices and meetings before the game.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this is the latest in off-field incidents allegedly involving Brown. Last year, he was accused of throwing furniture from the balcony of a Florida condo. In November, he was ticketed for driving at more than 100 mph.

Brown's attorney told TMZ the latest allegations are "baseless and false."