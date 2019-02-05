Patriots tight ends Dwayne Allen, left, and Rob Gronkowski react to fans during their victory parade Tuesday. (Photo: Elise Amendola, Associated Press)

Boston — With cheers of “We want seven!” and “Next year, right here!” hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans jammed downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl title.

A party atmosphere enveloped the city on the unseasonably mild day. Red, white and blue confetti rained down and music blared as fans packed along sidewalks hoping to catch a glimpse of quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the beloved team.

It’s a familiar feeling in Boston. The city’s teams have now won twelve championships since 2001. Just four months ago, the city feted the Red Sox for their World Series victory over another Los Angeles team, the Dodgers.

Boston resident Tom Collins was beaming as he took in the spectacle across from the city’s historic Common, his ticket from this year’s Super Bowl dangling from a lanyard around his neck.

After celebrating in Atlanta, Collins said he and his wife drove nearly non-stop to get home for the parade.

“We had to be a part,” he said as he smoked a cigar and held up a homemade Vince Lombardi trophy. “We had to bring the trophy back to Boston.”

More: Green: The Grump & (Near-) GOAT do it again

Leigh Hickman, of Swanzey, New Hampshire, drew cheers as he stalked the crowd wearing a rubber goat mask, a Tom Brady shirt and a sign that read: “We’re Still Here.”

“I wanted to represent the G.O.A.T., the greatest player of all time,” he said. “I’m the same age as him and I can’t imagine doing any of the things he does. It’s unbelievable.”

Fresh from Sunday’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl title match held in Atlanta, team members and their families took a 2-mile (3-kilometer) swing through the city aboard Boston’s iconic World War II-era amphibious “duck boats.”

Brady, the former Michigan quarterback, held his pigtailed daughter, Vivian, as they waved and grinned at the crowd. Other players, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft took turns holding aloft the Lombardi Trophy.

Star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has talked about retiring after this latest NFL title, whooped it up with his brothers and father. He and several other players removed their shirts and spent much of the parade bare-chested.

Players also waved large signs that read, “We Got Everything” – a twist on the team’s motivational hashtag, “Everything We Got,” that had become a theme this season.

Boston Police Sgt. John Boyle said the crowd of roughly 1.5 million was one of the largest the city has seen for a championship parade.

More: For fourth time, Lions beat eventual Super Bowl champions

The regional transit system reported record ridership as revelers basked in dazzling sunshine and temperatures that peaked above 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Tom Brady displays the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl parade. (Photo: Billie Weiss, Getty Images)

Police made at least a dozen arrests and emergency medical officials transported 34 revelers to area hospitals. Five of those arrested were involved in a brawl that happened near the parade’s end and at least seven of the arrests were juveniles, Boyle said.

Fans seemed to mostly honor Mayor Marty Walsh’s pleas not to throw anything at the team. Errant beer cans slightly damaged the Red Sox World Series trophy last year.

Unlike in past years, there was no post-parade rally with speeches from Brady and others. Regardless, Patriots fans made it clear they weren’t ready for the good times to end.

“Go for No. 7,” Lauren Mills said when asked what she’d say to Brady. “He still has how many fingers left? You know, four more rings to go.”

Rams moving on

The Rams have plenty of offseason work to do. Thanks to their run to the Super Bowl, they have a relatively short amount of time to do it.

Sean McVay professes to love few things more than his next challenge, and the coach is already hitting the Rams’ offseason tasks with extra motivation from the humbling experience of Los Angeles’ 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

“If you can’t handle getting gut-punched and responding, this business probably isn’t for you,” a typically energized McVay said Tuesday at the Rams’ training complex. “That’s the only way that I know how to respond as a coach. I know our coaching staff feels that way. I know our players feel that way, and that’s what’s powerful. … If things are always easy, you never get a chance to get tested and find out.”

McVay said he isn’t ready for a vacation, and he already has a lengthy to-do list.

The Rams must replace quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, who took over as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. McVay is heading to the NFL scouting combine in three weeks, and he will play a role in general manager Les Snead’s numerous roster decisions to be made within the compressed timeframe of evaluation before free agency opens next month.

“When you do go this late into the season, which is certainly a blessing, we’re really far behind with a lot of the things that typically take place,” McVay said.

The NFC champions were mostly upbeat while they cleaned out their lockers Tuesday, but the Super Bowl defeat will take weeks to fade.

Andrew Whitworth is contemplating retirement, yet the left tackle was in the Rams’ training complex working out on a bike within hours after the team returned home. Jared Goff had already watched film of the Super Bowl, taking a close look at his offense’s numerous failings.

“It definitely stings,” said Goff, who will have his fourth position coach in four seasons. “It’s hard. You can’t ever really get over it, maybe. It’ll be tough, but it’ll be definitely something that will motivate us, and something that we’ll use. It’s hard saying this when we know, had we won, right now we would probably be in the parade, and how fun that would be, and how many different things go along with winning the Super Bowl. It’s hard to put that in perspective, really, but there was a lot of good things that came out of this season.”

Extra points

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to TMZ.

... The Jets released offensive lineman Spencer Long, saving the team almost $6.5 million on next season’s salary cap.

... The Cardinals claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo off waivers from the Browns.