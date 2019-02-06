The Lions signed former Auburn linebacker Tre' Williams on Wednesday. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

The Lions signed a free-agent linebacker Tre' Williams on Wednesday.

Williams played at Auburn from 2014-17, amassing 188 total tackles in 47 games, byut reportedly was hampered by shoulder injury much of his senior season.

A former five-star recruit out of Mobile, Ala., Williams was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick as a senior at Auburn, but went undrafted.

He spent last season working in the Auburn recruiting office, the Lions said in a statement Wednesday.