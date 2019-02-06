Share This Story!
Lions sign linebacker Tre' Williams
The Lions signed a free-agent linebacker Tre' Williams on Wednesday.
The Detroit News
Published 2:40 p.m. ET Feb. 6, 2019 | Updated 2:40 p.m. ET Feb. 6, 2019
Williams played at Auburn from 2014-17, amassing 188 total tackles in 47 games, byut reportedly was hampered by shoulder injury much of his senior season.
A former five-star recruit out of Mobile, Ala., Williams was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick as a senior at Auburn, but went undrafted.
He spent last season working in the Auburn recruiting office, the Lions said in a statement Wednesday.
