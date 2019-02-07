Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap. Ed Zurga, Getty Images
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5. Bob Levey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy. Michael Reaves, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
Fullscreen
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability. Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability. Donald Page, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch. Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots. Brett Deering, Getty Images
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season. Todd Bennett, Getty Images
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers. Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — The Super Bowl is in the rear view and we're still more than a month away from free agency and nearly two months from the draft. What's a Detroit Lions reporter to do? How about a mailbag? 

    We're going to try something different this go around, an idea co-opted from late mentor Tom Kowalski. He'd get so many questions, he'd spread his mailbag out over multiple days. Given the lack of news this time of year, spacing things out seemed like a good idea. 

    On to the first batch of questions. 

    Greatest offensive and defensive need not named wide receiver or edge rusher? — @ch0z3n1

    On offense, the Lions need a tight end — two, really — in the worst way. If they could convince Levine Toilolo to re-sign, it partially solves the problem, but they'd still lack a top option, particularly from a pass-catching perspective. 

    Defensively, it's finding a cornerback opposite Darius Slay. One more reliable in coverage and capable of making consistent plays on the ball. I'd still keep Nevin Lawson on the roster, whether as a full-time nickel or as the top depth option backing up all three roles, but upgrading the starting spot on the outside would shore up one of the defense's biggest weaknesses.

    More: Lions select LSU CB Greedy Williams in Todd McShay's latest mock draft

    How would you feel about the Lions trading back? I was thinking of a deal, Lions trade #8 to the Raiders and get #24 and #27 in return? — @Jables22s

    In most scenarios, I'd support trading back in the first round of this draft. Sure, it's going to be more work for me that night, but I'm pretty sure no one, not even my wife, cares about that. 

    As for your proposed package with the Raiders, it makes some sense on paper, but not in reality. Why, after spending a year acquiring assets, would the Raiders be looking to consolidate them? That's not a roster that's a piece or two away from competing. They're overhauling under Jon Gruden and don't appear desperate for a new quarterback, which would be the top reason to make such a bold deal. 

    Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft 'Big Board'
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board for the Detroit Lions, which includes Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich (15).
    Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL Draft Big Board for the Detroit Lions, which includes Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich (15). David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Working off the assumption Ziggy Ansah won't return, Bosa is this year’s premier edge rusher. His brother, Joey, has 28 sacks in his first 31 games for the Chargers and there are plenty of observers who believe Nick is better.
    1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Working off the assumption Ziggy Ansah won't return, Bosa is this year’s premier edge rusher. His brother, Joey, has 28 sacks in his first 31 games for the Chargers and there are plenty of observers who believe Nick is better. Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Williams was under the radar entering this season, overshadowed by some of his previously more productive teammates, but he's come on as strong as any prospect in 2018 and comes from a college system that translates well to the one run in Detroit.
    2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Williams was under the radar entering this season, overshadowed by some of his previously more productive teammates, but he's come on as strong as any prospect in 2018 and comes from a college system that translates well to the one run in Detroit. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    3. Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: Ferrell also has the size and length to replace Ansah on the closed side of the formation. Strong, powerful and instinctual, he should be a productive run defender right out the box, while his pass-rush skills are adequate for the system, but don’t stack up to Bosa's.
    3. Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: Ferrell also has the size and length to replace Ansah on the closed side of the formation. Strong, powerful and instinctual, he should be a productive run defender right out the box, while his pass-rush skills are adequate for the system, but don’t stack up to Bosa's. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unrealistic, but Oliver has the potential to be a highly disruptive interior lineman, despite being 20-30 pounds smaller than prototypical build at the position.
    4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unrealistic, but Oliver has the potential to be a highly disruptive interior lineman, despite being 20-30 pounds smaller than prototypical build at the position. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Most opponents don’t bother testing Williams, the 6-foot-2 ball hawk. He's picked off eight passes in two seasons with LSU and rarely gives up meaningful completions.
    5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Most opponents don’t bother testing Williams, the 6-foot-2 ball hawk. He's picked off eight passes in two seasons with LSU and rarely gives up meaningful completions. Michael Woods, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    6. Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: Allen has quickly developed into one of the nation’s more menacing pass rushers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has racked up the quarterback pressures this year while dropping opposing passers 14 times.
    6. Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky: Allen has quickly developed into one of the nation’s more menacing pass rushers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has racked up the quarterback pressures this year while dropping opposing passers 14 times. Michael Wyke, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    7. Devin White, LB, LSU: I’m not sure whether White or Jarrad Davis would shift outside in this scenario, but you worry about that later when you have the opportunity to add a sideline-to-sideline talent such as the LSU standout. He has 115 tackles, 12 for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Tigers this year.
    7. Devin White, LB, LSU: I’m not sure whether White or Jarrad Davis would shift outside in this scenario, but you worry about that later when you have the opportunity to add a sideline-to-sideline talent such as the LSU standout. He has 115 tackles, 12 for a loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles for the Tigers this year. Michael Woods, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Lions don’t necessarily need a safety, but Thompson is a playmaker you squeeze into the lineup and shift your preexisting pieces to incorporate him. It wouldn't hurt the Lions to put Quandre Diggs back at nickel, where he was thriving prior to his position switch.
    8. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Lions don’t necessarily need a safety, but Thompson is a playmaker you squeeze into the lineup and shift your preexisting pieces to incorporate him. It wouldn't hurt the Lions to put Quandre Diggs back at nickel, where he was thriving prior to his position switch. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    9. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Another hefty sack producer, the former Michigan State recruit has reached his potential playing in the SEC, churning out 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat is tall and long, but with a listed weight of 245 pounds, he would be limited to working as a strong-side linebacker, in a rotation with Devon Kennard.
    9. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Another hefty sack producer, the former Michigan State recruit has reached his potential playing in the SEC, churning out 21.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Sweat is tall and long, but with a listed weight of 245 pounds, he would be limited to working as a strong-side linebacker, in a rotation with Devon Kennard. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    10. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama: There was a concerning drop in production this season, particularly as a pass-rusher, dropping from 8.5 sacks a year ago to just 0.5 this season. But your eyes will tell you, sacks or not, he’s still a big-time pocket disruptor.
    10. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama: There was a concerning drop in production this season, particularly as a pass-rusher, dropping from 8.5 sacks a year ago to just 0.5 this season. But your eyes will tell you, sacks or not, he’s still a big-time pocket disruptor. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Like Greedy Williams, few quarterbacks have success when throwing Baker's way. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced an incompletion on 43.3 percent of the throws his direction, the best rate in college football.
    11. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Like Greedy Williams, few quarterbacks have success when throwing Baker's way. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced an incompletion on 43.3 percent of the throws his direction, the best rate in college football. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be off the board at this point, but if he slides to the Lions, they'd have to consider adding him based on talent alone. He has the ability to slide inside where he could dominate, similar to what Washington did with Brandon Scherff a few years back.
    12. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Williams will likely be off the board at this point, but if he slides to the Lions, they'd have to consider adding him based on talent alone. He has the ability to slide inside where he could dominate, similar to what Washington did with Brandon Scherff a few years back. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    13. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy's size is a concern, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the country’s top playmaking corners. He recorded four interceptions and 13 breakups this season, complemented by solid tackling that limits opposing receivers to almost nothing after the catch.
    13. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Murphy's size is a concern, listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the country’s top playmaking corners. He recorded four interceptions and 13 breakups this season, complemented by solid tackling that limits opposing receivers to almost nothing after the catch. Tony Avelar, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions are in good shape at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to have more talented depth up front, plus A'Shawn Robinson only has a year left on his rookie deal. Simmons' athleticism is expected to turn heads at the combine, which would only enhance a body of work that included 15.5 tackles behind the line this season.
    14. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions are in good shape at defensive tackle, but it never hurts to have more talented depth up front, plus A'Shawn Robinson only has a year left on his rookie deal. Simmons' athleticism is expected to turn heads at the combine, which would only enhance a body of work that included 15.5 tackles behind the line this season. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    15. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: The former top recruit did little during his college career to take away from that distinction, recording 18 tackles for a loss over his final 22 games. Like Oliver, Gary's significantly undersized for an interior lineman, especially for Detroit’s gap control defense, but there's always a place for backfield disruptors in any scheme.
    15. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: The former top recruit did little during his college career to take away from that distinction, recording 18 tackles for a loss over his final 22 games. Like Oliver, Gary's significantly undersized for an interior lineman, especially for Detroit’s gap control defense, but there's always a place for backfield disruptors in any scheme. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    16. Jachai Polite, LB, Florida: A missile off the edge, Polite has among the best first steps of any pass rusher in college football. He's on the short side, at 6-foot-2, but seems to make up for it with long arms and that burst off the line. Heading into bowl season, he's tallied 11.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
    16. Jachai Polite, LB, Florida: A missile off the edge, Polite has among the best first steps of any pass rusher in college football. He's on the short side, at 6-foot-2, but seems to make up for it with long arms and that burst off the line. Heading into bowl season, he's tallied 11.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. John Raoux, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    17. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, the younger Diggs is a converted receiver who has been sidelined since October with a broken foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was showing signs of a breakout year with six breakups and a pick in six games.
    17. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: The brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, the younger Diggs is a converted receiver who has been sidelined since October with a broken foot. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was showing signs of a breakout year with six breakups and a pick in six games. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    18. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: The stats are unquestionably inflated by the level of competition, but don’t sleep on the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher who has amassed more than 40 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his college career.
    18. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: The stats are unquestionably inflated by the level of competition, but don’t sleep on the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher who has amassed more than 40 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his college career. Jim Lytle, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    19. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Highly productive, Harry has snagged more than 150 balls over the past two years, topping 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of those seasons. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver as a pro.
    19. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Highly productive, Harry has snagged more than 150 balls over the past two years, topping 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of those seasons. He has potential to be a No. 1 receiver as a pro. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Lions fans are understandably gun shy about drafting a tight end in the first round, but Fant would fill one of the roster’s more glaring holes with a top-tier athlete who will command defensive attention and routinely offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a mismatch to exploit, especially in the red zone.
    20. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Lions fans are understandably gun shy about drafting a tight end in the first round, but Fant would fill one of the roster’s more glaring holes with a top-tier athlete who will command defensive attention and routinely offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a mismatch to exploit, especially in the red zone. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    21. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: One of the most exciting playmakers in college football, Brown is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The fleet-footed receiver has the long speed to take the top off a defense and the quickness to make tacklers miss in the open field.
    21. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: One of the most exciting playmakers in college football, Brown is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The fleet-footed receiver has the long speed to take the top off a defense and the quickness to make tacklers miss in the open field. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Before acquiring Damon Harrison, Lawrence probably would have been higher on the board. There's obviously some skill set overlap between the two interior linemen, but maybe the Lions could be ahead of the curve by utilizing a double-nose front.
    22. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Before acquiring Damon Harrison, Lawrence probably would have been higher on the board. There's obviously some skill set overlap between the two interior linemen, but maybe the Lions could be ahead of the curve by utilizing a double-nose front. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    23. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Son of Terrance, nephew of Eric, Metcalf missed the second half of the season with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was a big-play threat for the Rebels, averaging 21.9 yards and scoring five times on 26 grabs. He has the size-speed combination to be a better version of Kenny Golladay, while thrusting Detroit's receiving corps back to the top of the league.
    23. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Son of Terrance, nephew of Eric, Metcalf missed the second half of the season with a neck injury. Prior to that, he was a big-play threat for the Rebels, averaging 21.9 yards and scoring five times on 26 grabs. He has the size-speed combination to be a better version of Kenny Golladay, while thrusting Detroit's receiving corps back to the top of the league. Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    24. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: Another college offensive tackle primed to make a seamless transition an interior spot. Risner possesses strong fundamentals, good technique and has shown the ability to operate well when pulling, making him a good guard candidate for Detroit.
    24. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: Another college offensive tackle primed to make a seamless transition an interior spot. Risner possesses strong fundamentals, good technique and has shown the ability to operate well when pulling, making him a good guard candidate for Detroit. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    25. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: As a Day 2 option, Oruwariye might be an ideal fit for the Lions. He’s big, physical, comfortable playing in zone and has shown good ball skills, intercepting seven passes over the past two years.
    25. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State: As a Day 2 option, Oruwariye might be an ideal fit for the Lions. He’s big, physical, comfortable playing in zone and has shown good ball skills, intercepting seven passes over the past two years. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    26. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Probably a better fit for a 4-3 defense, where he can serve as a penetrating 3-tech. The Lions have preferred specs along the defensive line, but won't reject any toolsy option. Jones (bottom) slices his way into the backfield with a quick first step, which has allowed him to record 8.5 sacks this year.
    26. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: Probably a better fit for a 4-3 defense, where he can serve as a penetrating 3-tech. The Lions have preferred specs along the defensive line, but won't reject any toolsy option. Jones (bottom) slices his way into the backfield with a quick first step, which has allowed him to record 8.5 sacks this year. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    27. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins turns 23 this month, so he’s on the older end as a prospect. But on the flip side of that, he's well-seasoned, and has the versatility to play across the line, despite a 309-pound frame. He’s been fairly consistent the past three years, 3.5-5 sacks and 9-13 tackles for loss.
    27. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins turns 23 this month, so he’s on the older end as a prospect. But on the flip side of that, he's well-seasoned, and has the versatility to play across the line, despite a 309-pound frame. He’s been fairly consistent the past three years, 3.5-5 sacks and 9-13 tackles for loss. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    28. Brian Burns, LB, Florida State: It will be interesting to see what the scale says when Burns steps on it at the combine. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is currently listed at 231 pounds, which is uncomfortably low for the physical responsibilities of an edge rusher at the professional level. But you can't knock the production, which includes 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.
    28. Brian Burns, LB, Florida State: It will be interesting to see what the scale says when Burns steps on it at the combine. The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is currently listed at 231 pounds, which is uncomfortably low for the physical responsibilities of an edge rusher at the professional level. But you can't knock the production, which includes 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Paul Sancya, AP
    Fullscreen
    29. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Allen is a bigger-bodied edge player who should be stout against the run, while relying on his motor as a pass-rusher. He can slide inside on passing downs and has shown a knack for getting his hands in the passing lane, batting down seven balls this year.
    29. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: Allen is a bigger-bodied edge player who should be stout against the run, while relying on his motor as a pass-rusher. He can slide inside on passing downs and has shown a knack for getting his hands in the passing lane, batting down seven balls this year. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    30. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson: Lost in the shadow of Clemson’s dominant defensive line, Mullen has been making a name for himself in the back end. Tall, long and physical, he offers the ideal traits Patricia preferred opposite his No. 1 cornerback while in New England.
    30. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson: Lost in the shadow of Clemson’s dominant defensive line, Mullen has been making a name for himself in the back end. Tall, long and physical, he offers the ideal traits Patricia preferred opposite his No. 1 cornerback while in New England. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    31. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan: The Michigan mad man, Winovich is relentless of the edge. He's defined by his strong technique and motor, which have helped him make 32.5 stops behind the line over the past two seasons.
    31. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan: The Michigan mad man, Winovich is relentless of the edge. He's defined by his strong technique and motor, which have helped him make 32.5 stops behind the line over the past two seasons. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Another quality option in a stacked defensive tackle class. Tillery has a prototypical build, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds with long arms. That length, combined with notable power, should make him a good run-stopping fit in two-gapping situations.
    32. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Another quality option in a stacked defensive tackle class. Tillery has a prototypical build, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds with long arms. That length, combined with notable power, should make him a good run-stopping fit in two-gapping situations. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    33. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson (30) looks to carry on the legacy of quality NFL backers produced by the Tide. At 230 pounds, he could stand to add some weight to the frame, but he’s an aggressive player who has above-average range in coverage.
    33. Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Wilson (30) looks to carry on the legacy of quality NFL backers produced by the Tide. At 230 pounds, he could stand to add some weight to the frame, but he’s an aggressive player who has above-average range in coverage. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    34. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: The Lions need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Harris should be toward the top of the list. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he's a compact, north-south runner who won’t waste much time in the backfield figuring out where he’s heading. Underutilized as a receiver in college, he's shown potential to do more in that department.
    34. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama: The Lions need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Harris should be toward the top of the list. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, he's a compact, north-south runner who won’t waste much time in the backfield figuring out where he’s heading. Underutilized as a receiver in college, he's shown potential to do more in that department. John Bazemore, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    35. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Another undersized linebacker, Bush's tape is intriguing enough for any defensive coach to want to find a way to use him. He worked hard this offseason to transform his body and add weight, while maintaining exceptional speed for the position. Bush plays with passion, is a hard hitter and covers a lot of ground quickly.
    35. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Another undersized linebacker, Bush's tape is intriguing enough for any defensive coach to want to find a way to use him. He worked hard this offseason to transform his body and add weight, while maintaining exceptional speed for the position. Bush plays with passion, is a hard hitter and covers a lot of ground quickly. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    36. Jalen Jelks, OLB, Oregon: Jelks is another long, lanky lineman who has speed in spades. He'll need to be coached up to draw out production from his potential. He wasn't able to consistently produce for the Ducks, but that's because he was often asked to play inside in their scheme.
    36. Jalen Jelks, OLB, Oregon: Jelks is another long, lanky lineman who has speed in spades. He'll need to be coached up to draw out production from his potential. He wasn't able to consistently produce for the Ducks, but that's because he was often asked to play inside in their scheme. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: A sturdy-bodied receiver with limbs that allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. Brown put up big numbers this season, catching 85 passes for 1,320 and six scores. He brings added versatility, frequently working out of the slot for Ole Miss.
    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: A sturdy-bodied receiver with limbs that allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. Brown put up big numbers this season, catching 85 passes for 1,320 and six scores. He brings added versatility, frequently working out of the slot for Ole Miss. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    38. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: More of a finesse corner than a physical one, Love often wins his matchups with instincts and good footwork. He gets his hands on a lot of balls, breaking up 39 passes and intercepting four the past two years.
    38. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame: More of a finesse corner than a physical one, Love often wins his matchups with instincts and good footwork. He gets his hands on a lot of balls, breaking up 39 passes and intercepting four the past two years. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    39. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Powerful interior lineman with the necessary footwork to get to the second level and handle pulling assignments. There's going to be question marks about his pass protection, given Boston College's offensive system, but Lindstrom appears to be solid in every regard, especially clearing holes in the run game.
    39. Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College: Powerful interior lineman with the necessary footwork to get to the second level and handle pulling assignments. There's going to be question marks about his pass protection, given Boston College's offensive system, but Lindstrom appears to be solid in every regard, especially clearing holes in the run game. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    40. Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Another small-school standout, Ximines doesn't have Ferguson's size. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he's more likely to win with quickness than power. A fifth-year senior, he finished with a personal-best 12 sacks this season, while forcing at least three fumbles each of the past three years.
    40. Oshane Ximines, DE, Old Dominion: Another small-school standout, Ximines doesn't have Ferguson's size. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he's more likely to win with quickness than power. A fifth-year senior, he finished with a personal-best 12 sacks this season, while forcing at least three fumbles each of the past three years. Jason Hirschfeld, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    41. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss: Knox started his college career as a walk-on quarterback and emerges four years later as one of the nation's top tight end prospects. There's still a projection here, but the athleticism is top notch. He’s a willing blocker and has tallied 39 receptions for 605 yards in 22 games over two seasons.
    41. Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss: Knox started his college career as a walk-on quarterback and emerges four years later as one of the nation's top tight end prospects. There's still a projection here, but the athleticism is top notch. He’s a willing blocker and has tallied 39 receptions for 605 yards in 22 games over two seasons. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    42. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: The 10th defensive tackle on this list, Brown is not spectacular at any one thing, but he's an all-around solid player who possesses the size and strength to hold up against the run and enough juice to occasionally disrupt the pocket on the pass-rush.
    42. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: The 10th defensive tackle on this list, Brown is not spectacular at any one thing, but he's an all-around solid player who possesses the size and strength to hold up against the run and enough juice to occasionally disrupt the pocket on the pass-rush. Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    43. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.): In a lot of ways, adding Johnson would be like adding a second, more athletic, Quandre Diggs to the back end of the defense. Johnson processes plays quickly and hits hard. He’s racked up big tackle numbers for the Hurricanes, while intercepting seven passes and forcing six fumbles during his four-year college career.
    43. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami (Fla.): In a lot of ways, adding Johnson would be like adding a second, more athletic, Quandre Diggs to the back end of the defense. Johnson processes plays quickly and hits hard. He’s racked up big tackle numbers for the Hurricanes, while intercepting seven passes and forcing six fumbles during his four-year college career. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: A grind-it-out workhorse for the Cyclones, Montgomery runs with physicality, while also providing the offense with a receiving threat out of the backfield.
    44. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State: A grind-it-out workhorse for the Cyclones, Montgomery runs with physicality, while also providing the offense with a receiving threat out of the backfield. Orlin Wagner, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    45. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith probably won’t give you much from a blocking perspective, but the athletic tight end has been a big-play machine for Alabama this season, averaging 17.1 yards on his 38 receptions, including seven scores.
    45. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Smith probably won’t give you much from a blocking perspective, but the athletic tight end has been a big-play machine for Alabama this season, averaging 17.1 yards on his 38 receptions, including seven scores. Butch Dill, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    46. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: More quick than fast, Samuel is the type of receiver who can get quick separation (something the Lions lack) and turn a short catch into a healthy gain by making a tacker or two miss. Not the biggest receiver, he's probably destined to spend most of his time in the slot. Can also return kicks.
    46. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: More quick than fast, Samuel is the type of receiver who can get quick separation (something the Lions lack) and turn a short catch into a healthy gain by making a tacker or two miss. Not the biggest receiver, he's probably destined to spend most of his time in the slot. Can also return kicks. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    47. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Another bigger corner with ball skills, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder picked it up as a playmaker this year, breaking up 22 throws, while adding another two interceptions to his tally sheet.
    47. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: Another bigger corner with ball skills, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder picked it up as a playmaker this year, breaking up 22 throws, while adding another two interceptions to his tally sheet. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    48. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: One of the Big Ten’s top playmakers, Campbell utilized his world-class speed to catch 79 passes this season. He's also a threat to run the ball on the jet sweep, which even as a play fake, puts strain on a defense.
    48. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: One of the Big Ten’s top playmakers, Campbell utilized his world-class speed to catch 79 passes this season. He's also a threat to run the ball on the jet sweep, which even as a play fake, puts strain on a defense. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    49. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp could give the Lions a long-term replacement for what Tavon Wilson previously gave the defense, a versatile box safety capable of manning up against tight ends in passing situations or coming downhill and delivering big hits on outside run fits and in the screen game.
    49. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: Rapp could give the Lions a long-term replacement for what Tavon Wilson previously gave the defense, a versatile box safety capable of manning up against tight ends in passing situations or coming downhill and delivering big hits on outside run fits and in the screen game. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson missed much of this season with a knee injury, but he has enough tape to know what you’re going to get in the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder. He runs with a good combination and power and balance, but with the patience of a more experienced rusher. The biggest concern would be his versatility, given limited receiving production and questionable pass-blocking skills.
    50. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma: Anderson missed much of this season with a knee injury, but he has enough tape to know what you’re going to get in the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder. He runs with a good combination and power and balance, but with the patience of a more experienced rusher. The biggest concern would be his versatility, given limited receiving production and questionable pass-blocking skills. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      True or false, Patricia and Bob Quinn can survive an underwhelming season in 2019 where the 8-8 Lions miss the playoffs & Matthew Stafford played all 16 games. — @MichaelFick1

      Sure. Even though the organization took two steps back in 2018, they'd probably be able to sell this one step forward as progress. I'm not saying you or I would believe that, but it might be enough to fool the casual fan. 

      It would be a different conversation if Matt Patricia was in his fourth or fifth season, but both he and Quinn signed long-term contracts in 2018. Those are guaranteed. The Lions, like most teams, aren't going to be in a hurry to making sweeping changes when they would cost upward of $30-40 million, when you factor in the other front office staffers and assistant coaches who would also need to be bought out in a changing of the guard.  

      Free agency, the draft, and new coordinators are always seen as a ‘quick fix’, but the Lions always seem to be just one or two moves away from greatness. You watched the tape from last season. How far away are we from a playoff winning team? — @The_Johnny_Pop

      Even that's pretty optimistic. Outside of 2014, where the Lions fielded a legitimate contender that might have been a piece or two away from a Super Bowl run, they typically haven't been all that close. 

      But the NFL is constructed for rapid turnarounds. The gap between where the Lions were last season and winning a playoff game this year is one solid offseason. If the team hits on its free-agent spending, lands 3-4 contributors in the draft and gets the anticipated development from the majority of the roster's young talent, they could easily make that leap.

      Do that in back-to-back years and you're talking a championship-caliber squad. 

      But when was the last time the Lions hit a home run in the offseason? Sure, they've hit on some free agents, and they've had some really solid drafts, including last year. Still, across-the-board success has been elusive. 

      Is WR a bigger need than most fans want to admit given the lack of overall speed and ability to create separation? — @Vretz2121

      I can't say I'm tapped into the hive mind at the moment, so I'm not sure how fans view the need for wide receiver. That said, adding one is significant, but not necessarily for the reasons you've highlighted. 

      Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay's separation is a narrative that got legs last season, but this wasn't new information. There are only a handful of receivers who do everything well, the superstars of the position. Most have limitations. Jones and Golladay have never been great at getting separation, but both know how to use to their frames well in close quarters to make up for that deficiency. 

      What the Lions need, desperately, is someone to replace Golden Tate's role in the offense; a lightning quick slot guy who works the underneath routes and can make things happen on his own after the catch. That type of playmaker, which the team lacked after Tate was shipped to Philadelphia, complements what Jones and Golladay can do on the outside, and helps counter some of the bracket coverage they might receive when there's not a legitimate underneath threat. 

      More: Lions could find Golden Tate's replacement at Senior Bowl

      As much as we all want to talk about football still, there are more pressing questions that begin with what's your favorite Toto song? — @Kfletch300

      I've always been partial to "Hold the Line." At Ford Field, "Africa" went undefeated in fan voting. It's unofficially the team song and I'm convinced Rod Wood needs to embrace it, pull out the stops and land Toto for the Thanksgiving halftime performance. 

      When is it time to draft Stanford’s successor? If Kyler or Haskins is available at pick 8, do you pull the trigger this year? — @J2theSquared

      I left the error in there, because it never ceases to amuse me. I'm sure auto-correct is to blame, but I'd like to believe there are some fans who still don't know Stafford's name after 10 years. 

      As for drafting a quarterback in the first round, it would be about the most stunning thing I could imagine the Lions doing on draft day. It's a near-zero possibility. 

      But I do anticipate the Lions will draft a quarterback this year, and I could see it happening as early as Round 3, although Day 3 is the more realistic scenario. 

      Among the options who could be there in the third round, Daniel Jones and Clayton Thorson make the most sense. Later-round options include Kyle Shurmur, Brett Rypien, Gardner Minshew, Tyree Jackson, or personal favorite, based on the name alone, Easton Stick. 

      Here are two ideas for a new NFL Overtime. 1.) Just like it is now except no punting 2.) Sudden Death Overtime - No Punting - No kickoff - Whoever gets the ball first starts at their own 10 yard line. Which would you prefer? — @BigBitingPig

      I don't feel like the current format is all that bad, and I don't like the elimination of important elements of the game, such as punting. 

      Complaints came up after the Patriots beat the Chiefs, but why? Because Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense didn't get a shot. Well, maybe the defense should have done a better job on those third-and-longs. 

      What is the over/under for how many OL players Quinn will draft? And what are you taking? — @blewist1844

      A lot of that will have to do with free agency. The team needs to figure out its right guard situation, first and foremost. I'd set the early line at 1.5 offensive lineman in the draft, one in the mid-rounds for that competition at right guard and another late to compete for a backup job on the interior. 

      Justin Rogers' top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Go through the gallery to view the top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, including Houston's Jadeveon Clowney (pictured).
      Go through the gallery to view the top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, including Houston's Jadeveon Clowney (pictured). David J. Phillip, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas: The 26-year-old edge defender is the total package of size, length and pass-rushing ability. He’s recorded 25 sacks over the past two seasons, while generating 63 total pressures in 2018. He played on the franchise tag last season, and Dallas is expected to pull out all the stops to lock him up long-term.
      DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas: The 26-year-old edge defender is the total package of size, length and pass-rushing ability. He’s recorded 25 sacks over the past two seasons, while generating 63 total pressures in 2018. He played on the franchise tag last season, and Dallas is expected to pull out all the stops to lock him up long-term. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Trey Flowers, DE, New England: There’s a natural connection with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who coached Flowers his first three seasons. He doesn’t have Lawrence’s sack totals, averaging seven the past three years, but Flowers consistently disrupts the pocket with 64 pressures last season. On top of that, he’s an outstanding run defender.
      Trey Flowers, DE, New England: There’s a natural connection with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who coached Flowers his first three seasons. He doesn’t have Lawrence’s sack totals, averaging seven the past three years, but Flowers consistently disrupts the pocket with 64 pressures last season. On top of that, he’s an outstanding run defender. Charles Krupa, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Houston: The former No. 1 pick comes with plenty of concerns about his durability, but he’s only missed three games the past three years. The athleticism is still off the charts, and at 25, he’s just entering his prime. He’s recorded at least nine sacks each of the past two seasons, with 59 and 64 pressures those two seasons.
      Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Houston: The former No. 1 pick comes with plenty of concerns about his durability, but he’s only missed three games the past three years. The athleticism is still off the charts, and at 25, he’s just entering his prime. He’s recorded at least nine sacks each of the past two seasons, with 59 and 64 pressures those two seasons. Mark Brown, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Dee Ford, LB, Kansas City: Ford might be the most productive pass rusher on the market, hitting double-digit sacks for the second time in three seasons in 2018, while his 77 pressures were the most of any edge defender. At 252 pounds, he’s not as stout against the run, and there would be some positional overlap with Devon Kennard.
      Dee Ford, LB, Kansas City: Ford might be the most productive pass rusher on the market, hitting double-digit sacks for the second time in three seasons in 2018, while his 77 pressures were the most of any edge defender. At 252 pounds, he’s not as stout against the run, and there would be some positional overlap with Devon Kennard. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh: Unless Bell’s price tag comes way down, there’s little chance the Lions would enter the bidding. It just doesn’t make sense to pay big money to a running back who would be entering a clear timeshare with Kerryon Johnson. Even though Bell has missed a season, he’s still the best offensive weapon set to hit the market, with elite rushing and receiving skills for his position.
      Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh: Unless Bell’s price tag comes way down, there’s little chance the Lions would enter the bidding. It just doesn’t make sense to pay big money to a running back who would be entering a clear timeshare with Kerryon Johnson. Even though Bell has missed a season, he’s still the best offensive weapon set to hit the market, with elite rushing and receiving skills for his position. Bob Levey, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Landon Collins, S, New York: Safety isn’t a pressing need for Detroit, but with Quandre Diggs’ positional flexibility in the back end, you can’t rule out upgrading the position with a playmaker of Collins’ caliber. His well-rounded skill set let him play deep or in the box. Prior to a down year in 2018, he showed a regular ability to turn the ball over.
      Landon Collins, S, New York: Safety isn’t a pressing need for Detroit, but with Quandre Diggs’ positional flexibility in the back end, you can’t rule out upgrading the position with a playmaker of Collins’ caliber. His well-rounded skill set let him play deep or in the box. Prior to a down year in 2018, he showed a regular ability to turn the ball over. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Za'Darius Smith, DE/OLB, Baltimore: With the most playing time of his four-year career, the 272-pound Smith finished with career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (10), sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (25).
      Za'Darius Smith, DE/OLB, Baltimore: With the most playing time of his four-year career, the 272-pound Smith finished with career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (10), sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (25). Scott Taetsch, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      K.J. Wright, LB, Seattle: Wright’s biggest knock is his age. He’ll be 30 by the start of training camp. But the highly instinctual linebacker would provide a significant upgrade to Detroit’s second level. He missed significant time last season with a knee injury, which he aggravated late in the year. That will need to pass medical testing, but four straight seasons of 100-plus tackles before last speak to his productivity.
      K.J. Wright, LB, Seattle: Wright’s biggest knock is his age. He’ll be 30 by the start of training camp. But the highly instinctual linebacker would provide a significant upgrade to Detroit’s second level. He missed significant time last season with a knee injury, which he aggravated late in the year. That will need to pass medical testing, but four straight seasons of 100-plus tackles before last speak to his productivity. Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Frank Clark, DE, Seattle: The former Michigan Wolverine has developed into an outstanding pass rusher at the professional level. He’s averaged nearly 11 sacks the past three seasons and is brining plenty of pressure to the pocket. The lingering concern would be his off-field issues. Although the charges were dropped in a plea deal, the domestic violence accusations from 2014 are troubling, and the Lions have shown little tolerance on that front.
      Frank Clark, DE, Seattle: The former Michigan Wolverine has developed into an outstanding pass rusher at the professional level. He’s averaged nearly 11 sacks the past three seasons and is brining plenty of pressure to the pocket. The lingering concern would be his off-field issues. Although the charges were dropped in a plea deal, the domestic violence accusations from 2014 are troubling, and the Lions have shown little tolerance on that front. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Preston Smith, LB, Washington: A former second-round pick, Smith has been a solid pro, but took his game to a higher level in 2018. Playing an impressive 834 snaps, Smith uses his length to his advantage off the edge. He recorded 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 53 quarterback pressures last season.
      Preston Smith, LB, Washington: A former second-round pick, Smith has been a solid pro, but took his game to a higher level in 2018. Playing an impressive 834 snaps, Smith uses his length to his advantage off the edge. He recorded 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 53 quarterback pressures last season. Patrick Smith, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Ziggy Ansah, DE, Detroit: No introduction is needed. The Lions know what Ansah can do when healthy, but he’s rarely been healthy the past three years. He produced pressure at an elite rate in 2018, but played fewer than 200 snaps because of a shoulder injury. Only way to justify bringing him back is on an incentive-laden deal.
      Ziggy Ansah, DE, Detroit: No introduction is needed. The Lions know what Ansah can do when healthy, but he’s rarely been healthy the past three years. He produced pressure at an elite rate in 2018, but played fewer than 200 snaps because of a shoulder injury. Only way to justify bringing him back is on an incentive-laden deal. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Steven Nelson, CB, Kansas City: A steadily improving young cornerback, Nelson started intercepting passes in 2018, as opposed to just breaking them up. He finished the year with four picks and 15 pass defenses for the Chiefs. He primarily played on the outside in 2018, but has plenty of experience working the slot, giving him added value.
      Steven Nelson, CB, Kansas City: A steadily improving young cornerback, Nelson started intercepting passes in 2018, as opposed to just breaking them up. He finished the year with four picks and 15 pass defenses for the Chiefs. He primarily played on the outside in 2018, but has plenty of experience working the slot, giving him added value. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Rodger Saffold, G, Los Angeles Rams: The veteran guard is on the wrong side of 30, turning 31 this June, but he’s been fairly durable, starting at least 15 games four of the past five seasons. The best interior lineman scheduled to be on the market, Saffold has been locked into playing left guard in recent years, but the Lions could easily move Frank Ragnow. Saffold has allowed an average of 2.0 sacks and 23 pressures his past four full seasons.
      Rodger Saffold, G, Los Angeles Rams: The veteran guard is on the wrong side of 30, turning 31 this June, but he’s been fairly durable, starting at least 15 games four of the past five seasons. The best interior lineman scheduled to be on the market, Saffold has been locked into playing left guard in recent years, but the Lions could easily move Frank Ragnow. Saffold has allowed an average of 2.0 sacks and 23 pressures his past four full seasons. Harry How, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      C.J. Mosley, LB, Baltimore: An outstanding run defender, the 250-pound Mosley has averaged almost 116 tackles during his five-year career, missing just three games during that stretch. He’s also established himself as a playmaker, tallying 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles during his tenure in Baltimore.
      C.J. Mosley, LB, Baltimore: An outstanding run defender, the 250-pound Mosley has averaged almost 116 tackles during his five-year career, missing just three games during that stretch. He’s also established himself as a playmaker, tallying 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles during his tenure in Baltimore. Patrick Smith, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Earl Thomas, S, Seattle: Thomas is one of the greatest safeties to ever play the game, but his value is held back by his age (30) and the broken leg he suffered last season. Again, the Lions don’t “need” a safety, but if Thomas’ price tag falls into a range they’re comfortable spending, he makes any defense better. He’s thrived covering the deep middle in Seattle’s Cover-3, one of Patricia’s favorite coverages.
      Earl Thomas, S, Seattle: Thomas is one of the greatest safeties to ever play the game, but his value is held back by his age (30) and the broken leg he suffered last season. Again, the Lions don’t “need” a safety, but if Thomas’ price tag falls into a range they’re comfortable spending, he makes any defense better. He’s thrived covering the deep middle in Seattle’s Cover-3, one of Patricia’s favorite coverages. Abbie Parr, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Jordan Hicks, LB, Philadelphia: If it wasn’t for his injury history, Hicks would be in the conversation as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers. He’s shown the ability to cover, with seven interceptions in 43 career games, as well as outstanding pursuit angles and tackling skills when defending the run. The durability issues can’t be ignored, though. He’s missed at least four games in three of his four seasons, including last year.
      Jordan Hicks, LB, Philadelphia: If it wasn’t for his injury history, Hicks would be in the conversation as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers. He’s shown the ability to cover, with seven interceptions in 43 career games, as well as outstanding pursuit angles and tackling skills when defending the run. The durability issues can’t be ignored, though. He’s missed at least four games in three of his four seasons, including last year. Elsa, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia: An outstanding edge rusher, who has been performing at an absurdly high level for three straight seasons, Graham is lower on this list because he isn’t an ideal scheme fit for Detroit. His shorter arms have not impacted ability to disrupt the pocket, but could prove problematic in a gap-control front. On top of that, the Detroit native turns 31 this offseason, 4-5 years older than several of the other top pass-rushers on the market.
      Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia: An outstanding edge rusher, who has been performing at an absurdly high level for three straight seasons, Graham is lower on this list because he isn’t an ideal scheme fit for Detroit. His shorter arms have not impacted ability to disrupt the pocket, but could prove problematic in a gap-control front. On top of that, the Detroit native turns 31 this offseason, 4-5 years older than several of the other top pass-rushers on the market. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans: The Lions are going to need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Ingram has worked well in a timeshare in New Orleans for much of his career. Averaging 4.6 yards or better each of the past four seasons, while doing plenty of his damage after first contact. Ingram is also a proven receiving option out of the backfield, with only six drops the past three seasons.
      Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans: The Lions are going to need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Ingram has worked well in a timeshare in New Orleans for much of his career. Averaging 4.6 yards or better each of the past four seasons, while doing plenty of his damage after first contact. Ingram is also a proven receiving option out of the backfield, with only six drops the past three seasons. Chris Graythen, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Bryce Callahan, CB, Chicago: A season-ending broken foot will likely put a damper on Callahan’s market after a breakout campaign in 2018. Allowing just 56 percent of the passes thrown his direction to be completed, he displayed a comfort level defending receivers both outside and in the slot. He’s not a big-time playmaker, but did have a pair of interceptions each of the past two seasons.
      Bryce Callahan, CB, Chicago: A season-ending broken foot will likely put a damper on Callahan’s market after a breakout campaign in 2018. Allowing just 56 percent of the passes thrown his direction to be completed, he displayed a comfort level defending receivers both outside and in the slot. He’s not a big-time playmaker, but did have a pair of interceptions each of the past two seasons. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia: Assuming it’s not cost prohibitive, there’s little reason the Lions shouldn’t consider bringing Tate back. Yes, he’s about to turn 31, and at some point, the quickness is going to decline, but we haven’t seen any signs of that yet. His open-field elusiveness was sorely lacking from Detroit’s offense down the stretch last season and there’s clear chemistry with Matthew Stafford.
      Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia: Assuming it’s not cost prohibitive, there’s little reason the Lions shouldn’t consider bringing Tate back. Yes, he’s about to turn 31, and at some point, the quickness is going to decline, but we haven’t seen any signs of that yet. His open-field elusiveness was sorely lacking from Detroit’s offense down the stretch last season and there’s clear chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Kareem Jackson, CB, Houston: The 30-year-old Jackson is a versatile defensive back who can handle outside cornerback, nickel and safety responsibilities. He’s coming off a season where he broke up a career-high 17 throws, and he’s averaged a pair of interceptions over the past five seasons. He’s also been a top-three run-defending defensive back the past two years, according to Pro Football Focus.
      Kareem Jackson, CB, Houston: The 30-year-old Jackson is a versatile defensive back who can handle outside cornerback, nickel and safety responsibilities. He’s coming off a season where he broke up a career-high 17 throws, and he’s averaged a pair of interceptions over the past five seasons. He’s also been a top-three run-defending defensive back the past two years, according to Pro Football Focus. Bob Levey, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Anthony Barr, OLB, Minnesota: A key cog in the Vikings defense the past several years, Barr’s production has never quite lived up to his status as a former top-10 draft pick. He’s never hit the quarterback 10 times in a season, never had more than 4.0 sacks or 75 tackles and doesn’t force many turnovers. Still, he’s an upgrade over Christian Jones, just not one worth breaking the bank to acquire.
      Anthony Barr, OLB, Minnesota: A key cog in the Vikings defense the past several years, Barr’s production has never quite lived up to his status as a former top-10 draft pick. He’s never hit the quarterback 10 times in a season, never had more than 4.0 sacks or 75 tackles and doesn’t force many turnovers. Still, he’s an upgrade over Christian Jones, just not one worth breaking the bank to acquire. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta: A potential big-play backfield complement, Coleman has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry all four seasons in Atlanta, peaking at 4.8 last year. He’s always a threat to break a long run, with 15 of his 167 carries gaining at least 15 yards. He’s also a threat as a receiving option, averaging 30 grabs for 332 yards and four touchdowns the past three seasons.
      Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta: A potential big-play backfield complement, Coleman has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry all four seasons in Atlanta, peaking at 4.8 last year. He’s always a threat to break a long run, with 15 of his 167 carries gaining at least 15 yards. He’s also a threat as a receiving option, averaging 30 grabs for 332 yards and four touchdowns the past three seasons. Patrick McDermott, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Adrian Amos, S, Chicago: Pro Football Focus loves Amos, grading him as one of their top 10 safeties the past two seasons. A big, physical hitter, Amos doesn’t miss a lot of tackles, but he also has impressive range in coverage. He’s one of those players who is not great at any one thing, but solid at just about everything.
      Adrian Amos, S, Chicago: Pro Football Focus loves Amos, grading him as one of their top 10 safeties the past two seasons. A big, physical hitter, Amos doesn’t miss a lot of tackles, but he also has impressive range in coverage. He’s one of those players who is not great at any one thing, but solid at just about everything. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Ronald Darby, CB, Philadelphia: Had he not suffered a torn ACL in November, he’d have been several slots higher on this list. That injury will probably leave him lingering on the market a few extra months, until he’s closer to returning to football activities. When healthy, Darby is a quality cover corner, with 54 pass defenses and six picks in 46 career games.
      Ronald Darby, CB, Philadelphia: Had he not suffered a torn ACL in November, he’d have been several slots higher on this list. That injury will probably leave him lingering on the market a few extra months, until he’s closer to returning to football activities. When healthy, Darby is a quality cover corner, with 54 pass defenses and six picks in 46 career games. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh: This crop of tight ends is nothing to write home about. Jared Cook is the best receiving option, but James is seven years younger and offers more as a blocker. Not that he can’t catch. He’s averaged 37 catches for 378 yards and three scores the past three seasons. The targets were way down in 2018, but he made up for it with a career-high catch rate and yards per reception.
      Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh: This crop of tight ends is nothing to write home about. Jared Cook is the best receiving option, but James is seven years younger and offers more as a blocker. Not that he can’t catch. He’s averaged 37 catches for 378 yards and three scores the past three seasons. The targets were way down in 2018, but he made up for it with a career-high catch rate and yards per reception. Ben Margot, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: There are off-field issues to consider with Anderson, but between the white lines, he’s a big-play threat on the outside. Anderson has averaged 14.7 yards per reception during his three seasons with the Jets and he’s had a catch of 25 yards or longer in 21 of his 46 games.
      Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: There are off-field issues to consider with Anderson, but between the white lines, he’s a big-play threat on the outside. Anderson has averaged 14.7 yards per reception during his three seasons with the Jets and he’s had a catch of 25 yards or longer in 21 of his 46 games. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City: Another dual-threat back to potentially complement Johnson in Detroit’s backfield, Ware has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his three seasons with the Chiefs, while averaging 20 catches for 225 yards in his part-time role during that stretch.
      Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City: Another dual-threat back to potentially complement Johnson in Detroit’s backfield, Ware has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his three seasons with the Chiefs, while averaging 20 catches for 225 yards in his part-time role during that stretch. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      Pierre Desir, CB, Indianapolis: A small-school standout, Desir was taken in the fourth round in 2014. Indianapolis is his fourth professional stop, and the first that trusted him as a starter. The ball skill numbers are modest, with eight pass defenses and one interception in 2018, but he limited opposing quarterbacks to a 57.8 percent completion percentage on throws his direction, while providing top-tier run support. Oh, and he committed just two penalties.
      Pierre Desir, CB, Indianapolis: A small-school standout, Desir was taken in the fourth round in 2014. Indianapolis is his fourth professional stop, and the first that trusted him as a starter. The ball skill numbers are modest, with eight pass defenses and one interception in 2018, but he limited opposing quarterbacks to a 57.8 percent completion percentage on throws his direction, while providing top-tier run support. Oh, and he committed just two penalties. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      Mark Glowinski, G, Indianapolis: Seattle ran out of patience with the former fourth-round pick, but Glowinski delivered a solid performance for the Colts in 2018, allowing just 11 pressures and no sacks in 11 games (nine starts).
      Mark Glowinski, G, Indianapolis: Seattle ran out of patience with the former fourth-round pick, but Glowinski delivered a solid performance for the Colts in 2018, allowing just 11 pressures and no sacks in 11 games (nine starts). Michael Conroy, Associated Press
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        Any chance the Lions will attempt to sign Suh who is a free agent? — @LionLenny

        Not really. The Lions have a strong defensive tackle rotation in the making, and while they need another piece to round it out, it will probably be a rookie or a cheaper veteran. It could simply be the re-signing of Ricky Jean-Francois. 

        Ndamukong Suh, 32, continues to play at a high level, but his production did slow a bit last year. He's probably past expiration on a long-term deal, but someone will give him decent money as a one or two year hired gun. 

        Who’s has the potential to have a break out year who’s not Golladay or Kerryon?— @C_Lions81

        Well, those two already had breakout seasons. I think the same can be said for defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand. 

        As the roster is currently constructed, there isn't an offensive skill position I'd be comfortable listing. I won't make the mistake of picking Michael Roberts again, and I'm not sold on Brandon Powell because of one game. 

        Defensively, it's time for Jarrad Davis to make a big jump. He added some versatility to his game as a pass-rusher last season, and improved in coverage, but still lacks the down-to-down consistency you'd expect from a former first-round pick. 

        But the guy I have the highest expectations for next season, from the perspective of year-to-year improvement, is safety Tracy Walker. He really showed some promise in his tightly controlled playing time as a rookie, and there should be a big opportunity for increased reps next season. 

        jdrogers@detroitnews.com

        Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE