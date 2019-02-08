Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
    Allen Park -- We tried something different with this Detroit Lions mailbag, splitting it up into two parts. On Thursday, we explored the importance of finding another wide receiver this offseason, potential breakout candidates and trading down in the draft. 

    Today, we answer a second batch of your questions about the upcoming draft and free-agency period. 

    What position would be best to address in FA, knowing BQ will spend wisely?

    – @LeoBarwela

    In this case, you're looking for a position that's deeper in free agency and thinner in the draft. You'd love to find a veteran tight end, but the market is pretty barren. And while it's flush with pass-rushers, you're not likely to find a bargain in the group. 

    One spot that might make a lot of sense is running back. There's plenty of example of rookie backs contributing immediately, but how many guys did the Lions have to do through before hitting on Kerryon Johnson last year? 

    Adding a veteran complement to Johnson probably won't eat up too much cap space and there's some productive options on the market such as Mark Ingram and Tevin Coleman. 

    Can Quinn fill all the holes on this roster in one offseason and win a playoff game or the division this year, and if not, what does it say about him after 4 full years, and please, no Caldwell excuses.

    – @vincewlaw

    Absolutely, and if the Lions aren't back in the postseason this year it suggests Bob Quinn is failing at his job. I don't know what Jim Caldwell has to do with this question. Seems like you're fishing for something. 

    Is T.J. Hockenson the apple of Quinn's eye considering the interest in Gronk last spring along with a complete TE being a need to build a balanced offense? OR Will he shy away from an early pick at TE because of the sins of his predecessors?

    – @gavin3000

    I'm reluctant to compare Hockenson, a one-year college standout, to arguably the most physically dominant tight end in NFL history. The Iowa product has the tools to be really good, but let's not assume he's going to step in and dominate at a position so few rookies do. 

    That is the biggest reservation with taking a tight end in the top 10. It's simply unusual for a rookie to hit the ground running at the position. Now, if the Lions are able to trade down into the mid- or late-teens, yeah, Hockenson makes more sense because less is expected of a first-year player outside the top-10. 

    Quinn won't and shouldn't be influenced by the sins of his predecessors. Each draft pick, free-agent signing and trade must be made based on its own unique merit. 

    Jordan Hicks on radar?

    – @dremenap

    It's too early for me to suggest the Lions are interested in Hicks, but when constructing a projected free-agency target list for the team, he landed at No. 17. 

    The skill set, particularly his ability in coverage, would be a welcome addition. But there are durability concerns. He's missed at least four games in three of his four seasons, and after paying big money and getting burned by injury risks in T.J. Lang and Ziggy Ansah, it would be understandable if Quinn is risk-averse on that front. 

    Additionally, Christian Jones might not get many people excited, but he was quietly effective for the Lions last season and remains a low-cost option for 2019. Upgrading the linebacking corps would be nice, but it's not shaking out to be a top priority. 

    What is the cap hit on incentive contracts? Say we signed Ansah to a one year deal for the minimum and then pay him $1 million per sack. How do deals like this help or hurt a team with their cap space?

    – @jshippy10

    With performance and playing time bonuses, they are classified as likely to be earned and not likely to be earned, based on the previous season's performance. 

    In your example, if the Lions offered Ansah a $1 million bonus per sack, they would have a $4 million cap charge for 2019 because he recorded 4.0 sacks last season. For each additional sack, that cap hit would count against the 2020 cap. And in the event Ansah finished with 2.0 sacks in this hypothetical, the team would get a $2 million credit to the 2020 cap. 

    How far down would we have to move to get a team's 2020 first round pick? Trade our 8 spot for a 15? 25?

    – @cschmidt3238

    Last year, the Packers picked up a future first-round selection moving down from 14th to 27th. The eighth pick carries significantly more value than the No. 14 choice, so hypothetically, the Lions wouldn't need to drop down nearly as far. You're probably in the ballpark with a move down to 15-17, if there's a buyer. 

    With KJ holding down the back field and Theo and ZZ a toss up, which RB could the Lions draft and what round?

    – @1TonyMyles

    If they don't address the position in free agency, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Lions draft a back as early as Day 2, although re-signing Zach Zenner, after he emerged as a more consistent option late last season, would lessen the need. 

    I also don't think we can rule out Theo Riddick being replaced this offseason. His production in the passing game really fell off a cliff last season, largely because he wasn't making tacklers miss. With a $4.4 million cap hit in 2019, and the opportunity to gain more than $3 million in space by replacing him, he has to be considered on the bubble. 

    Among the pass-catching, middle-round options in the draft, Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Iowa State's David Montgomery are interesting. I'm also intrigued by Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson, who has good size and a well-rounded skill set, but notable durability concerns coming off a season-ending knee injury. 

    Which position if upgraded this offseason will have the biggest positive impact on the 2019 Lions?

    – @trumanfrancis

    That's a tough question. A good pass-rusher could elevate a defense that was playing well at season's end to a very good unit, especially if that player could help generate more turnovers with steady pressure. 

    But there are other ways to manufacture a pass rush, so I'll go tight end. If the Lions can find a true dual-threat at the position, who can improve the team's run blocking as well as provide Matthew Stafford with a reliable target across the middle, the offense could be so much better. 

    Biggest FA Lions could possibly land realistically?

    – @ed37641

    Money shouldn't be an option if the Lions want to swing for the fences this year. You're going to see the team tied to Trey Flowers for obvious reasons, and of all the big names on the market, he does seem like the most likely target. He fills a need, he has extensive history with Matt Patricia and the lower season-by-season sack totals should prevent him from getting a contract in the same stratosphere as DeMarcus Lawrence.

    At which round will they go TE or will it be from free agency?

    – @beegzz61

    Assuming the Lions stand pat in the first round, the earliest a tight end is likely to come into play is the second round. You can make a strong case for any of the top-three in this class -- T.J. Hockenson, Irv Smith or Noah Fant -- at that spot. 

    There's a bit of a dropoff after that, so if you need to move up several spots to secure the bag, by all means. 

    As for free agency, the solution probably isn't there. Pittsburgh's Jesse James might be the best option, or Cincinnati's C.J. Uzomah. 

    Do you see Blount as a Lion in 2019?

    – @storm_gypsy 

    No. LeGarrette Blount, who turned 32 in December, bombed last season, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. His east-west running style and below-average vision didn't mesh with Detroit's revamped blocking scheme. There's no reason to run it back next season, no matter the cost. 

     

