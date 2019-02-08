Allen Park -- After five consecutive years of rising ticket prices, the Detroit Lions have announced the majority of the team's season-ticket packages will stay the same price or decrease for the 2019 season.
"In 2019, season ticket pricing will be the same or less for 92-percent of members," team president Rod Wood said in a letter sent to season ticket holders.
The letter announced announced a new program called "Lionssurance," which allows fans to apply a percentage of the price for unscanned tickets from up to two games toward their 2020 ticket renewal.
