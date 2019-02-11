The Lions re-signed linebacker Steve Longa on Monday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions re-signed a pair of exclusive-rights free agents on Monday, agreeing to terms with linebacker Steve Longa and defensive end Mitchell Loewen.

Longa, who has been with the Lions since signing to the practice squad prior to the 2016 season, missed all of last year with a torn ACL. The previous season he led the team with 11 special teams tackles.

Loewen was a late-season waiver claim, joining the team days before the season finale against the Green Bay Packers. He was inactive for the contest.

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2016, Loewen came to Detroit after spending the past three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound edge defender has appeared in just three games during his career.

In college, Loewen played six different positions — linebacker, tight end, fullback, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end.

