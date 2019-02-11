General manager Bob Quinn says drafting a quarterback in the first round is not out of the question, though he and coach Matt Patricia have faith in starter Matthew Stafford. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Both general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia have thrown a vote of confidence behind Matthew Stafford this offseason as the Detroit Lions' quarterback going forward, but during a season ticket holder summit at Ford Field on Monday night, Quinn wouldn't rule out drafting a quarterback in the first round.

"Yeah, we'll consider any position in the draft, at any point in time, whether it's the eighth overall pick or (when) we have multiple picks later in the draft," Quinn said, answering a question from a fan. "We're in a position now, with the eighth overall pick, that the whole draft board is really wide open to us. We're not really going to eliminate any prospects.

"It's a little bit different for us this year," Quinn said about drafting in the top-10. "There are a few more players that are going to be available, and if there's a quarterback out there we deem can help us this year or in the future, we'll never close the door on that."

Drafting a quarterback in the first round, despite having an established starter would be a bold move, but not entirely unique. It's a move that has paid significant dividends in Green Bay and Kansas City in recent years.

In 2005, despite having multi-time Pro Bowler Brett Favre, the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. He sat behind Favre for three seasons, before taking over and becoming one of the most efficient passers in NFL history, winning two MVPs and a Super Bowl along the way.

More recently, Kansas City took Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 choice in 2017. After a year backing up Alex Smith, the Chiefs traded their starter to Washington last offseason and Mahomes went on to win MVP this past year.

Many of the teams drafting ahead of the Lions are seemingly set at quarterback, which could present Detroit with some compelling choices at the position if the trade market is relatively quiet before the team is on the clock.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Oklhahoma's Kyler Murray and Missouri's Drew Lock are considered the top options available in this year's class.

Even if the Lions did draft a quarterback, Stafford isn't likely be moved prior to the 2019 season, based strictly on his contract situation. The dead money on his deal exceeds his cap number for next season. It wouldn't be until 2020 until the Lions could reasonably shop their long-time starter, similar to the way the Chiefs did with Smith.

For what it's worth, the Chiefs received a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller in exchange for Smith.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers