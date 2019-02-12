Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (pictured). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season.
1. Arizona Cardinals — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Switching back to the 3-4 defense, the Cardinals don't have a desperate need for a pass rusher since Chandler Jones remains under contract for three more seasons. Williams provides a complement for Jones on the line as a well-rounded interior option who dominated college football last season. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the 49ers and Cardinals flip picks on draft day, but in this simplified scenario, San Francisco stands pat and gets the edge defender its defense desperately needs. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season.
3. New York Jets — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jets could go a number of different directions, but the team appears intent of building around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Williams allowed pressure on just 13 pass plays last season. Butch Dill, Associated Press
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football's best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap.
4. Oakland Raiders — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: The Raiders traded away Khalil Mack, then went on to finish with a league-low 13 sacks. How bad was that? The Patriots and Giants were the next worst teams with 30. Allen developed into one of college football’s best pass-rushers last season and should help close the gap. Ed Zurga, Getty Images
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team's quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Publicly, Bruce Arians has committed to Jameis Winston as the team’s quarterback, but would anyone be shocked if the Bucs change course on draft day? In Arizona, Arians had a lot of success with Patrick Peterson, an LSU cornerback selected No. 5. Bob Levey, Getty Images
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can't skip getting Eli Manning's replacement a second time.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants made a bold move last season, passing over a quarterback at the top of the draft to take Saquon Barkley. They can’t skip getting Eli Manning’s replacement a second time. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football's most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: We can readily admit Murray will be off the board for several teams because of his split commitment with baseball, and his height is going to bother more potential suitors, but the lure of college football’s most exciting player could be a siren song for the Jaguars, who went from Super Bowl contender to the Dumpster counting on Blake Bortles to be the guy. Michael Reaves, Getty Images
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there's a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The Lions probably would love the opportunity to trade down and add equity, and they might be able to do so if there’s a quarterback on the board that interests multiple teams. At No. 8, Ferrell offers a high-floor edge defender who knows how to use his strength and length to make plays in the backfield, recording 38 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams' retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Kyle Williams’ retirement leaves a big hole in the middle of the Bills defensive line. Oliver fills that void well. The athletic playmaker recorded 53 tackles for loss in three college campaigns. Scott Halleran, Getty Images
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum's two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
10. Denver Broncos — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Case Keenum’s two-year contract, signed last offseason, implied he was always a stopgap for John Elway. Lock shined at the Senior Bowl after wrapping up a solid career at Missouri. He completed a personal-best 62.9 percent of his throws in 2018, with 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin White, LB, LSU: Between injuries and the headaches he's caused with his dirty play, the Bengals would be wise to move on from Vontaze Burfict. White offers an instant replacement with sideline-to-sideline ability. Sam Greenwood, Getty Images
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability.
12. Green Bay Packers — Jachai Polite, DE/LB, Florida: The Packers did a decent job generating pressure and getting to quarterbacks last season, but Clay Matthews turns 33 in May and is a free agent and Nick Perry continues to battle durability. Donald Page, Getty Images
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn't a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018.
13. Miami Dolphins — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Dolphins need talent all over, and also are prime candidates to move up for a quarterback. Staying put and adding Gary isn’t a bad consolation. He provides a high-ceiling, inside-outside defender to a front four that was ineffective in 2018. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren't able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Falcons struggled up front last year and the need to bolster the line will be even more pressing if they aren’t able to retain free agent Grady Jarrett. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith's cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason.
15. Washington — Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: Another team that might need a quarterback given Alex Smith’s cloudy future. As for Thompson, Washington traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last season, highlighting an obvious need at the safety spot. He's headed into free agency this offseason. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it's time to upgrade the blindside protection.
16. Carolina Panthers — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : The Panthers need to continue investing in quarterback Cam Newton's protection. Right tackle Taylor Moton has been solid his first two years. Now it’s time to upgrade the blindside protection. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There's obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there's little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch.
17. Cleveland Browns — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: There’s obvious risk with Metcalf, who missed a good chunk of time with a neck injury, but there’s little denying the reward of adding a big-time playmaker on the outside for Baker Mayfield. Before the injury, Metcalf was averaging 21.9 yards per catch. Thomas Graning, Associated Press
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford's versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it's plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma : The Vikings allowed far too much pressure last season, and Ford’s versatility gives the team options on how it will construct its line, whether it’s plugging the rookie in at right tackle or one of the two guard spots. Brett Deering, Getty Images
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions' addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team's run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: The Lions’ addition of Damon Harrison transformed the performance of the team’s run defense. Mike Vrabel, another Patriots disciple, can score his monster in the middle with Lawrence. That should help a unit that allowed 4.3 yards per carry last season. Todd Bennett, Getty Images
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Joe Haden is entering the final year of his contract and Coty Sensabaugh, on the opposite side, merits an upgrade for a team that tallied just eight interceptions last season. Murphy proved to be quite the playmaker in college and could start immediate for the Steelers. Lachlan Cunningham, Getty Images
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team's need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State's Dalton Risner, might make more sense.
21. Seattle Seahawks — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: If the Seahawks can retain Frank Clark in free agency it will lessen the team’s need for an edge rusher in the draft. In that case, an offensive lineman, like Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, might make more sense. Butch Dill, Associated Press
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise's quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson's go-to option.
22. Baltimore Ravens — A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens are moving forward with Lamar Jackson as the franchise’s quarterback, but anyone who watched the postseason knows the team needs to upgrade the arsenal. Brown is a big-bodied target who is experienced working in the slot. He could quickly develop into Jackson’s go-to option. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently.
23. Houston Texans — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: No one was pressured or sacked more last season than Deshaun Watson. Taylor is a long-armed behemoth, listed over 330 pounds. This selection would be an excellent step in the right direction to keeping Watson upright more consistently. Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018.
24. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: After scoring the edge rusher at the top of the draft, the fundamentally sound Baker would bolster the back end for a defense that allowed 36 touchdowns through the air and a 101.0 passer rating against in 2018. Sean Rayford, Associated Press
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn't look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: Opponents churned out 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last season. Tim Jernigan didn’t look the same after back surgery and might be a cap casualty this spring. Adding Tillery next to Fletcher Cox would provide an immediate remedy to the problem. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron's touchdown explosion can't be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck's only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league's scariest passing offenses.
26. Indianapolis Colts — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: Eric Ebron’s touchdown explosion can’t be dismissed, but at times, the former Lions tight end was Andrew Luck’s only reliable option in the red zone. Adding Harry to a mix with Ebron and T.Y. Hilton could make the Colts one of the league’s scariest passing offenses. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders' passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman.
27. Oakland Raiders — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Hollywood coming to Vegas. The dynamic, big-play receiver could breathe some life into a Raiders’ passing attack that's leaning on Jordy Nelson, who turns 34 this offseason, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league's more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers have one of the league’s more dynamic edge-rushing tandems in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, but could use some more production from the second level of its defense, especially if Denzel Perryman bolts in free agency. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chiefs could use an injection of talent anywhere on their defense, and finding a quality interior defensive lineman is as good a place to start as any after allowing opponents to run for 5.0 yards per carry last season. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team's offense.
30. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers have struggled to get quality production from the tight end spot for years, but with a new scheme coming to Green Bay this year, the talented Hockenson should add another dimension to the team’s offense. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: One of the fastest-rising prospects this past year, the athletic former cornerback has a versatile skill set to shore up the back end of any defense. The Rams current free safety, Lamarcus Joyner, will be an unrestricted free agent after playing last season on the franchise tag. Butch Dill, Associated Press
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot.
32. New England Patriots — Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State: New England had no issues stopping the run in the Super Bowl, but struggled during the regular season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. After declining Malcom Brown's fifth-year option, the defense could use another interior lineman. Jones would be good value at this spot. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
    Detroit — The Detroit Lions conducted their annual season ticket holder summit on Monday. The event included two moderated panels, one with the team's training staff and a second with the three coordinators.

    That was followed by a live Q&A with general manager Bob Quinn, coach Matt Patricia and team president Rod Wood.

    Unlike previous years, where questions were filtered before being asked by a moderator, fans were able to directly ask questions at this year's event. 

    We've covered several of the more newsworthy items from the two-plus hour event, including Quinn's stated willingness to draft a quarterback in the first round, explaining why the team didn't consider signing running back Kareem Hunt and the organization's desire to avoid being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Here are some final observations from the evening. 

    ► Setting the filter-free tone for the Q&A right out the gate, the first question was about why the Lions couldn't get the same quality production out of linebacker Kyle Van Noy that he's shown since being traded to the New England Patriots.

    Patricia fielded the question and focused less on Van Noy and more on examples from his own roster last season to demonstrate how a schematic change can unlock a player's potential. Among the players Patricia highlighted were waiver claim Romeo Okwara, free-agent signing Devon Kennard and trade addition Eli Harold. 

    More: OC Bevell unsure what Lions offense will look like in 2019

    ► One fan, a first-year season ticket holder, shared a story about how he went to high school with Jarrad Davis and how the Lions linebacker would stand up for the fan's brother, who had special needs. Both Quinn and Patricia thanked the fan for his story and raved about Davis' character. 

    Patricia said Davis clearly wants to be great in everything he does and his determination is what makes him special. Quinn said the young linebacker is easily one of the hardest workers on the team and regularly has to be kicked out of the facility at the end of the night. 

    Justin Rogers' top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions
    Go through the gallery to view the top 30 free-agent targets for the Lions, according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, including Houston's Jadeveon Clowney (pictured). David J. Phillip, Associated Press
    DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas: The 26-year-old edge defender is the total package of size, length and pass-rushing ability. He's recorded 25 sacks over the past two seasons, while generating 63 total pressures in 2018. He played on the franchise tag last season, and Dallas is expected to pull out all the stops to lock him up long-term.
    DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas: The 26-year-old edge defender is the total package of size, length and pass-rushing ability. He’s recorded 25 sacks over the past two seasons, while generating 63 total pressures in 2018. He played on the franchise tag last season, and Dallas is expected to pull out all the stops to lock him up long-term. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
    Trey Flowers, DE, New England: There's a natural connection with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who coached Flowers his first three seasons. He doesn't have Lawrence's sack totals, averaging seven the past three years, but Flowers consistently disrupts the pocket with 64 pressures last season. On top of that, he's an outstanding run defender.
    Trey Flowers, DE, New England: There’s a natural connection with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who coached Flowers his first three seasons. He doesn’t have Lawrence’s sack totals, averaging seven the past three years, but Flowers consistently disrupts the pocket with 64 pressures last season. On top of that, he’s an outstanding run defender. Charles Krupa, Associated Press
    Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Houston: The former No. 1 pick comes with plenty of concerns about his durability, but he's only missed three games the past three years. The athleticism is still off the charts, and at 25, he's just entering his prime. He's recorded at least nine sacks each of the past two seasons, with 59 and 64 pressures those two seasons.
    Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB, Houston: The former No. 1 pick comes with plenty of concerns about his durability, but he’s only missed three games the past three years. The athleticism is still off the charts, and at 25, he’s just entering his prime. He’s recorded at least nine sacks each of the past two seasons, with 59 and 64 pressures those two seasons. Mark Brown, Getty Images
    Dee Ford, LB, Kansas City: Ford might be the most productive pass rusher on the market, hitting double-digit sacks for the second time in three seasons in 2018, while his 77 pressures were the most of any edge defender. At 252 pounds, he's not as stout against the run, and there would be some positional overlap with Devon Kennard.
    Dee Ford, LB, Kansas City: Ford might be the most productive pass rusher on the market, hitting double-digit sacks for the second time in three seasons in 2018, while his 77 pressures were the most of any edge defender. At 252 pounds, he’s not as stout against the run, and there would be some positional overlap with Devon Kennard. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh: Unless Bell's price tag comes way down, there's little chance the Lions would enter the bidding. It just doesn't make sense to pay big money to a running back who would be entering a clear timeshare with Kerryon Johnson. Even though Bell has missed a season, he's still the best offensive weapon set to hit the market, with elite rushing and receiving skills for his position.
    Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh: Unless Bell’s price tag comes way down, there’s little chance the Lions would enter the bidding. It just doesn’t make sense to pay big money to a running back who would be entering a clear timeshare with Kerryon Johnson. Even though Bell has missed a season, he’s still the best offensive weapon set to hit the market, with elite rushing and receiving skills for his position. Bob Levey, Getty Images
    Landon Collins, S, New York: Safety isn't a pressing need for Detroit, but with Quandre Diggs' positional flexibility in the back end, you can't rule out upgrading the position with a playmaker of Collins' caliber. His well-rounded skill set let him play deep or in the box. Prior to a down year in 2018, he showed a regular ability to turn the ball over.
    Landon Collins, S, New York: Safety isn’t a pressing need for Detroit, but with Quandre Diggs’ positional flexibility in the back end, you can’t rule out upgrading the position with a playmaker of Collins’ caliber. His well-rounded skill set let him play deep or in the box. Prior to a down year in 2018, he showed a regular ability to turn the ball over. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
    Za'Darius Smith, DE/OLB, Baltimore: With the most playing time of his four-year career, the 272-pound Smith finished with career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (
    Za'Darius Smith, DE/OLB, Baltimore: With the most playing time of his four-year career, the 272-pound Smith finished with career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (10), sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (25). Scott Taetsch, Getty Images
    K.J. Wright, LB, Seattle: Wright’s biggest knock is his age. He’ll be 30 by the start of training camp. But the highly instinctual linebacker would provide a significant upgrade to Detroit’s second level. He missed significant time last season with a knee injury, which he aggravated late in the year. That will need to pass medical testing, but four straight seasons of 100-plus tackles before last speak to his productivity.
    K.J. Wright, LB, Seattle: Wright’s biggest knock is his age. He’ll be 30 by the start of training camp. But the highly instinctual linebacker would provide a significant upgrade to Detroit’s second level. He missed significant time last season with a knee injury, which he aggravated late in the year. That will need to pass medical testing, but four straight seasons of 100-plus tackles before last speak to his productivity. Rick Osentoski, Associated Press
    Frank Clark, DE, Seattle: The former Michigan Wolverine has developed into an outstanding pass rusher at the professional level. He’s averaged nearly 11 sacks the past three seasons and is brining plenty of pressure to the pocket. The lingering concern would be his off-field issues. Although the charges were dropped in a plea deal, the domestic violence accusations from 2014 are troubling, and the Lions have shown little tolerance on that front.
    Frank Clark, DE, Seattle: The former Michigan Wolverine has developed into an outstanding pass rusher at the professional level. He’s averaged nearly 11 sacks the past three seasons and is brining plenty of pressure to the pocket. The lingering concern would be his off-field issues. Although the charges were dropped in a plea deal, the domestic violence accusations from 2014 are troubling, and the Lions have shown little tolerance on that front. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
    Preston Smith, LB, Washington: A former second-round pick, Smith has been a solid pro, but took his game to a higher level in 2018. Playing an impressive 834 snaps, Smith uses his length to his advantage off the edge. He recorded 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 53 quarterback pressures last season.
    Preston Smith, LB, Washington: A former second-round pick, Smith has been a solid pro, but took his game to a higher level in 2018. Playing an impressive 834 snaps, Smith uses his length to his advantage off the edge. He recorded 53 tackles, 4.0 sacks and 53 quarterback pressures last season. Patrick Smith, Getty Images
    Ziggy Ansah, DE, Detroit: No introduction is needed. The Lions know what Ansah can do when healthy, but he’s rarely been healthy the past three years. He produced pressure at an elite rate in 2018, but played fewer than 200 snaps because of a shoulder injury. Only way to justify bringing him back is on an incentive-laden deal.
    Ziggy Ansah, DE, Detroit: No introduction is needed. The Lions know what Ansah can do when healthy, but he’s rarely been healthy the past three years. He produced pressure at an elite rate in 2018, but played fewer than 200 snaps because of a shoulder injury. Only way to justify bringing him back is on an incentive-laden deal. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Steven Nelson, CB, Kansas City: A steadily improving young cornerback, Nelson started intercepting passes in 2018, as opposed to just breaking them up. He finished the year with four picks and 15 pass defenses for the Chiefs. He primarily played on the outside in 2018, but has plenty of experience working the slot, giving him added value.
    Steven Nelson, CB, Kansas City: A steadily improving young cornerback, Nelson started intercepting passes in 2018, as opposed to just breaking them up. He finished the year with four picks and 15 pass defenses for the Chiefs. He primarily played on the outside in 2018, but has plenty of experience working the slot, giving him added value. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
    Rodger Saffold, G, Los Angeles Rams: The veteran guard is on the wrong side of 30, turning 31 this June, but he’s been fairly durable, starting at least 15 games four of the past five seasons. The best interior lineman scheduled to be on the market, Saffold has been locked into playing left guard in recent years, but the Lions could easily move Frank Ragnow. Saffold has allowed an average of 2.0 sacks and 23 pressures his past four full seasons.
    Rodger Saffold, G, Los Angeles Rams: The veteran guard is on the wrong side of 30, turning 31 this June, but he’s been fairly durable, starting at least 15 games four of the past five seasons. The best interior lineman scheduled to be on the market, Saffold has been locked into playing left guard in recent years, but the Lions could easily move Frank Ragnow. Saffold has allowed an average of 2.0 sacks and 23 pressures his past four full seasons. Harry How, Getty Images
    C.J. Mosley, LB, Baltimore: An outstanding run defender, the 250-pound Mosley has averaged almost 116 tackles during his five-year career, missing just three games during that stretch. He’s also established himself as a playmaker, tallying 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles during his tenure in Baltimore.
    C.J. Mosley, LB, Baltimore: An outstanding run defender, the 250-pound Mosley has averaged almost 116 tackles during his five-year career, missing just three games during that stretch. He’s also established himself as a playmaker, tallying 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles during his tenure in Baltimore. Patrick Smith, Getty Images
    Earl Thomas, S, Seattle: Thomas is one of the greatest safeties to ever play the game, but his value is held back by his age (30) and the broken leg he suffered last season. Again, the Lions don’t “need” a safety, but if Thomas’ price tag falls into a range they’re comfortable spending, he makes any defense better. He’s thrived covering the deep middle in Seattle’s Cover-3, one of Patricia’s favorite coverages.
    Earl Thomas, S, Seattle: Thomas is one of the greatest safeties to ever play the game, but his value is held back by his age (30) and the broken leg he suffered last season. Again, the Lions don’t “need” a safety, but if Thomas’ price tag falls into a range they’re comfortable spending, he makes any defense better. He’s thrived covering the deep middle in Seattle’s Cover-3, one of Patricia’s favorite coverages. Abbie Parr, Getty Images
    Jordan Hicks, LB, Philadelphia: If it wasn’t for his injury history, Hicks would be in the conversation as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers. He’s shown the ability to cover, with seven interceptions in 43 career games, as well as outstanding pursuit angles and tackling skills when defending the run. The durability issues can’t be ignored, though. He’s missed at least four games in three of his four seasons, including last year.
    Jordan Hicks, LB, Philadelphia: If it wasn’t for his injury history, Hicks would be in the conversation as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers. He’s shown the ability to cover, with seven interceptions in 43 career games, as well as outstanding pursuit angles and tackling skills when defending the run. The durability issues can’t be ignored, though. He’s missed at least four games in three of his four seasons, including last year. Elsa, Getty Images
    Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia: An outstanding edge rusher, who has been performing at an absurdly high level for three straight seasons, Graham is lower on this list because he isn’t an ideal scheme fit for Detroit. His shorter arms have not impacted ability to disrupt the pocket, but could prove problematic in a gap-control front. On top of that, the Detroit native turns 31 this offseason, 4-5 years older than several of the other top pass-rushers on the market.
    Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia: An outstanding edge rusher, who has been performing at an absurdly high level for three straight seasons, Graham is lower on this list because he isn’t an ideal scheme fit for Detroit. His shorter arms have not impacted ability to disrupt the pocket, but could prove problematic in a gap-control front. On top of that, the Detroit native turns 31 this offseason, 4-5 years older than several of the other top pass-rushers on the market. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images
    Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans: The Lions are going to need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Ingram has worked well in a timeshare in New Orleans for much of his career. Averaging 4.6 yards or better each of the past four seasons, while doing plenty of his damage after first contact. Ingram is also a proven receiving option out of the backfield, with only six drops the past three seasons.
    Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans: The Lions are going to need a complement for Kerryon Johnson and Ingram has worked well in a timeshare in New Orleans for much of his career. Averaging 4.6 yards or better each of the past four seasons, while doing plenty of his damage after first contact. Ingram is also a proven receiving option out of the backfield, with only six drops the past three seasons. Chris Graythen, Getty Images
    Bryce Callahan, CB, Chicago: A season-ending broken foot will likely put a damper on Callahan’s market after a breakout campaign in 2018. Allowing just 56 percent of the passes thrown his direction to be completed, he displayed a comfort level defending receivers both outside and in the slot. He’s not a big-time playmaker, but did have a pair of interceptions each of the past two seasons.
    Bryce Callahan, CB, Chicago: A season-ending broken foot will likely put a damper on Callahan’s market after a breakout campaign in 2018. Allowing just 56 percent of the passes thrown his direction to be completed, he displayed a comfort level defending receivers both outside and in the slot. He’s not a big-time playmaker, but did have a pair of interceptions each of the past two seasons. Jennifer Stewart, Getty Images
    Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia: Assuming it’s not cost prohibitive, there’s little reason the Lions shouldn’t consider bringing Tate back. Yes, he’s about to turn 31, and at some point, the quickness is going to decline, but we haven’t seen any signs of that yet. His open-field elusiveness was sorely lacking from Detroit’s offense down the stretch last season and there’s clear chemistry with Matthew Stafford.
    Golden Tate, WR, Philadelphia: Assuming it’s not cost prohibitive, there’s little reason the Lions shouldn’t consider bringing Tate back. Yes, he’s about to turn 31, and at some point, the quickness is going to decline, but we haven’t seen any signs of that yet. His open-field elusiveness was sorely lacking from Detroit’s offense down the stretch last season and there’s clear chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Kareem Jackson, CB, Houston: The 30-year-old Jackson is a versatile defensive back who can handle outside cornerback, nickel and safety responsibilities. He’s coming off a season where he broke up a career-high 17 throws, and he’s averaged a pair of interceptions over the past five seasons. He’s also been a top-three run-defending defensive back the past two years, according to Pro Football Focus.
    Kareem Jackson, CB, Houston: The 30-year-old Jackson is a versatile defensive back who can handle outside cornerback, nickel and safety responsibilities. He’s coming off a season where he broke up a career-high 17 throws, and he’s averaged a pair of interceptions over the past five seasons. He’s also been a top-three run-defending defensive back the past two years, according to Pro Football Focus. Bob Levey, Getty Images
    Anthony Barr, OLB, Minnesota: A key cog in the Vikings defense the past several years, Barr’s production has never quite lived up to his status as a former top-10 draft pick. He’s never hit the quarterback 10 times in a season, never had more than 4.0 sacks or 75 tackles and doesn’t force many turnovers. Still, he’s an upgrade over Christian Jones, just not one worth breaking the bank to acquire.
    Anthony Barr, OLB, Minnesota: A key cog in the Vikings defense the past several years, Barr’s production has never quite lived up to his status as a former top-10 draft pick. He’s never hit the quarterback 10 times in a season, never had more than 4.0 sacks or 75 tackles and doesn’t force many turnovers. Still, he’s an upgrade over Christian Jones, just not one worth breaking the bank to acquire. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
    Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta: A potential big-play backfield complement, Coleman has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry all four seasons in Atlanta, peaking at 4.8 last year. He’s always a threat to break a long run, with 15 of his 167 carries gaining at least 15 yards. He’s also a threat as a receiving option, averaging 30 grabs for 332 yards and four touchdowns the past three seasons.
    Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta: A potential big-play backfield complement, Coleman has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry all four seasons in Atlanta, peaking at 4.8 last year. He’s always a threat to break a long run, with 15 of his 167 carries gaining at least 15 yards. He’s also a threat as a receiving option, averaging 30 grabs for 332 yards and four touchdowns the past three seasons. Patrick McDermott, Getty Images
    Adrian Amos, S, Chicago: Pro Football Focus loves Amos, grading him as one of their top 10 safeties the past two seasons. A big, physical hitter, Amos doesn’t miss a lot of tackles, but he also has impressive range in coverage. He’s one of those players who is not great at any one thing, but solid at just about everything.
    Adrian Amos, S, Chicago: Pro Football Focus loves Amos, grading him as one of their top 10 safeties the past two seasons. A big, physical hitter, Amos doesn’t miss a lot of tackles, but he also has impressive range in coverage. He’s one of those players who is not great at any one thing, but solid at just about everything. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
    Ronald Darby, CB, Philadelphia: Had he not suffered a torn ACL in November, he’d have been several slots higher on this list. That injury will probably leave him lingering on the market a few extra months, until he’s closer to returning to football activities. When healthy, Darby is a quality cover corner, with 54 pass defenses and six picks in 46 career games.
    Ronald Darby, CB, Philadelphia: Had he not suffered a torn ACL in November, he’d have been several slots higher on this list. That injury will probably leave him lingering on the market a few extra months, until he’s closer to returning to football activities. When healthy, Darby is a quality cover corner, with 54 pass defenses and six picks in 46 career games. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
    Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh: This crop of tight ends is nothing to write home about. Jared Cook is the best receiving option, but James is seven years younger and offers more as a blocker. Not that he can’t catch. He’s averaged 37 catches for 378 yards and three scores the past three seasons. The targets were way down in 2018, but he made up for it with a career-high catch rate and yards per reception.
    Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh: This crop of tight ends is nothing to write home about. Jared Cook is the best receiving option, but James is seven years younger and offers more as a blocker. Not that he can’t catch. He’s averaged 37 catches for 378 yards and three scores the past three seasons. The targets were way down in 2018, but he made up for it with a career-high catch rate and yards per reception. Ben Margot, Associated Press
    Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: There are off-field issues to consider with Anderson, but between the white lines, he’s a big-play threat on the outside. Anderson has averaged 14.7 yards per reception during his three seasons with the Jets and he’s had a catch of 25 yards or longer in 21 of his 46 games.
    Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets: There are off-field issues to consider with Anderson, but between the white lines, he’s a big-play threat on the outside. Anderson has averaged 14.7 yards per reception during his three seasons with the Jets and he’s had a catch of 25 yards or longer in 21 of his 46 games. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
    Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City: Another dual-threat back to potentially complement Johnson in Detroit’s backfield, Ware has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his three seasons with the Chiefs, while averaging 20 catches for 225 yards in his part-time role during that stretch.
    Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City: Another dual-threat back to potentially complement Johnson in Detroit’s backfield, Ware has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his three seasons with the Chiefs, while averaging 20 catches for 225 yards in his part-time role during that stretch. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
    Pierre Desir, CB, Indianapolis: A small-school standout, Desir was taken in the fourth round in 2014. Indianapolis is his fourth professional stop, and the first that trusted him as a starter. The ball skill numbers are modest, with eight pass defenses and one interception in 2018, but he limited opposing quarterbacks to a 57.8 percent completion percentage on throws his direction, while providing top-tier run support. Oh, and he committed just two penalties.
    Pierre Desir, CB, Indianapolis: A small-school standout, Desir was taken in the fourth round in 2014. Indianapolis is his fourth professional stop, and the first that trusted him as a starter. The ball skill numbers are modest, with eight pass defenses and one interception in 2018, but he limited opposing quarterbacks to a 57.8 percent completion percentage on throws his direction, while providing top-tier run support. Oh, and he committed just two penalties. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
    Mark Glowinski, G, Indianapolis: Seattle ran out of patience with the former fourth-round pick, but Glowinski delivered a solid performance for the Colts in 2018, allowing just 11 pressures and no sacks in 11 games (nine starts).
    Mark Glowinski, G, Indianapolis: Seattle ran out of patience with the former fourth-round pick, but Glowinski delivered a solid performance for the Colts in 2018, allowing just 11 pressures and no sacks in 11 games (nine starts). Michael Conroy, Associated Press
      ► Elaborating on the need for the team to add playmakers this offseason, Quinn said the team is focusing on how players perform on third down and in the red zone during evaluations. 

      ► Quinn re-emphasized the need for addressing the tight end position after last year's efforts in free agency fell short. The general manager noted the scouting department just wrapped up a review of the college draft class and many of the underclassmen in the draft have skills that overlap with what the Lions are looking for at the position. 

      ► Asked about the value of the new Alliance of American Football league, Quinn noted the importance of young players getting live reps, especially offensive lineman, who have suffered the most from practice restrictions hindering development. 

      ► One fan wanted to know if Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was on Detroit's radar. Quinn said he's been watching Metcalf since 2017 and the receiver will be in the discussion when the team is drafting. 

      ► Quinn and Patricia were asked about interest in Antonio Brown and quarterback Nick Foles, but declined comment because of tampering concerns. 

      ► The Lions' influence on the Patriots' Super Bowl game plan came up several times during the evening. Patricia was coy when talking about the topic, especially when asked if he consulted with the Patriots leading up to the game. 

      ► Another first-year season-ticket holder bemoaned his first game was the blowout loss to the Jets. Patricia quipped, "Me too." 

      ► On the trade that landed Damon Harrison, the talks started the evening before and Quinn went to bed panicked the Giants would reconsider overnight. 

      ► John Bonamego interviewed with the Vikings for their special-teams coordinator vacancy before meeting with Patricia. 

      ► Strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash said the biggest changes he's had to deal with during his time in the business is how little time he's afforded to work with players during the offseason. He said that's changed his approach to improving strength deep into the regular season, with players physically peaking around Thanksgiving. 

      Nash said Patricia puts a premium on strength. Asked the team's strongest player, Nash named defensive linemen Rickey Jean Francois and A'Shawn Robinson and last year's first-round draft pick, guard Frank Ragnow. 

      jdrogers@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

