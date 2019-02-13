Allen Park -— The longest tenured player on the Detroit Lions' roster will return for a 16th season. The team announced they've re-signed veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach on Wednesday.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2004, Muhlbach was released during the team's training camp that year. He joined the Lions in the middle of the 2004 season, replacing the injured Jody Littleton.
Muhlbach, 37, was named to his second Pro Bowl this past season and his 228 games played for the Lions is second in franchise history, trailing only kicker Jason Hanson's 327.
During his tenure with the Lions, Muhlbach's job has rarely been in jeopardy, but in 2016 he had to fend off the challenge of rookie Jimmy Landes, a sixth-round draft pick.
Landes ended up requiring shoulder surgery and spent his rookie season on injured reserve before being released the following year.
