Glover Quin (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions released safety Glover Quin, wide receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby on Friday.

Cutting Quin ends the veteran safety's six-year run with the franchise. He posted a brief farewell on Instagram.

"They say all good things come to an end!! Thank you Detroit!! Its been real!! #ThankYou"

An iron man, Quin started all 96 games for the Lions, recording 424 tackles, 19 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. In 2014, he earned the only Pro Bowl selection of his career after leading the NFL with seven interceptions.

"We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team," general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league – as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future."

Quin's release carries significant cap implications for the Lions. It frees up more than $6 million in space for the 2019 season.